Chile’s Green Heart Solutions unveils compostable sachets for wheatgrass shots
23 Sep 2024 --- Chilean packaging specialist Green Heart Solutions is supplying health food producer Soy Silvestre with compostable flexible sachets to package its wheatgrass shots, which were previously packaged in 30 ml plastic pots and wrapped by hand.
The sachet structure includes a high-barrier cellulose NatureFlex film layer sourced from Futamura, laminated to another biofilm for hermeticity.
The new solution enables automated packaging and protects the fragile product throughout its life cycle, from wrapping the liquid product to the freezing stage, through distribution and then the defrosting process. It protects the final product for four months of shelf life.
“About five years ago, we discovered Futamura’s NatureFlex films. They are derived from responsibly managed, renewable wood pulp, and can then be composted into nutrients for soils, creating a complete circular life cycle for many products,” says Ziomara Ferrer of Green Heart Solutions.
“The films are very versatile, with barriers to humidity and fats, and maintain flavors and aromas. They can be laminated with certified biopolymers to achieve strong hermetic seals and additional properties for more complex applications.”
“It has been truly gratifying to be able to achieve the developments we have today. Wrapping fresh juice is one of these challenges that we are delighted to have solved.”
The brand deems this significant as liquid products are notoriously difficult to pack, particularly in compostable packaging.
Green Heart Solutions compostable sachet complies with PUSU law No. 21368 (a single-use plastics law in Chile) and has home and industrial composting certifications awarded by BPI, Dincertco and TUV.
This new innovation was recognized during the Circlepack – Viva Packaging 2024 fair in April, during which Green Heart Solutions was awarded second prize in the food packaging category for developing film into sachets.
In other compostable advances this week, circular plastics company Carbios partnered with Sleever, a French shrink sleeve label technology company, to develop home-compostable, biodegradable, mono-oriented transverse shrink films.