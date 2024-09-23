Packaging’s black box? Studies find children at risk from daily exposure to plastics
23 Sep 2024 --- A new wave of research conducted by scientists and European NGOs reveals toxic chemicals, including banned substances, are found in children’s bodies. The findings highlight the presence of hazardous chemicals in everyday consumer products, such as plastic bottles and gift packaging, toys and clothing.
A recent study, spearheaded by the Tegengif Foundation in the Netherlands and backed by five European NGOs, uncovered that plastic drinking bottles for children are leaching diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP). DIBP, a banned chemical additive of plastics known to disrupt hormones and damage reproductive health, was found to be present in these bottles.
Annelies den Boer, director of the Tegengif Foundation, tells Packaging Insights: “Human biomonitoring for Europe (HBM4EU) found that children in Europe are widely exposed to five anti-androgenic phthalates among which DIBP. In fact, according to HBM4EU, 17% of European children are at risk from combined exposure to these five phthalates.”
“While the detected amounts of DIBP were below the European limit, the mere presence of this substance in children’s products is alarming.”
Toxic chemicals in water bottles
The non-target analysis showed hundreds of chemical signals were detected in the food simulant, though only a small portion of the hundreds of chemicals detected leaching from children’s bottles could be identified, leaving families, scientists and policymakers uncertain about the extent of the potential harm these chemicals may cause.
“This means we don’t know which substances these are and what they do, we are exposing children to unidentifiable chemicals,” explains the director.
According to the study, DIBP was present in bottles made from PE and PP, with concentrations in the liquid content increasing significantly after ten days compared to 24 hours.
The research further found that dishwashing significantly increased the migration of DIBP into food simulants, with DIBP detected in 22 of 39 washed bottles but only one unwashed bottle.
Food Packaging Forum Foundation identified thousands of chemicals from food packaging and kitchen appliances in the human body. These food contact chemicals migrate from materials used in packaging, storage and food processing.A recent study from the
Widespread exposure
The problem extends far beyond water bottles. The Danish Consumer Council Think found that 9.6% DIDP and 0.6% DINP were present in foil. While these phthalates are legal to use, they are regulated in toys.
Additionally, 16% of the harmful phthalate DEHP was detected in PVC insulation tape, commonly found in electronic toys.
“In a previous study commissioned by Tegengif, we found four phthalates in plastic toys that are classified as substances of very high concern by the European Chemicals Agency. These phthalates are classified as such because of their endocrine disrupting properties,” den Boer adds.
Research from Arnika, a member of International Pollutants Elimination Network, found that more than half of outdoor children’s jackets and other clothing items tested contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
“Plastics have become a black box. We simply don’t know what our children are being exposed to.”
Call for EU action
Environmental and children’s rights organizations are calling on the EU to take immediate action to protect children from the harmful chemicals found in consumer products, as this daily exposure is raising concerns about long-term impacts on children’s health and development.
“It’s crucial to expedite the identification and regulation of harmful chemicals in Europe. Right now, it takes an average of 19 years to control these substances — far too long given their risks,” Tatiana Santos, head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, shares with us.
“We need to streamline the current procedures to allow faster, science-based decisions, particularly by applying fast-track bans to not only carcinogens but also endocrine disruptors and other harmful categories. The European Commission must be obligated to act swiftly, ensuring dangerous chemicals are removed from the market before they harm public health.”
Santos emphasized that gaps in data and insufficient communication throughout the supply chain are resulting in dangerous chemicals remaining unregulated and unreported, especially in products meant for children.
“To protect the most vulnerable, regulators must address these shortcomings by enforcing stricter controls as well as registration and transparency requirements. This includes closing loopholes for polymers and other substances that escape regulation today and ensuring manufacturers disclose all chemical uses. The revision of REACH must prioritize protecting children and ensuring product safety,” she concludes.
By Sichong Wang