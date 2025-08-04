Closure Systems International launches child-resistant closure platform for neutraceuticals
Closure Systems International (CSI) has unveiled Defender-Lok, a lightweight, child-resistant closure (CRC) platform designed for over-the-counter and nutraceutical sectors. The new closure is also a senior-friendly, drop-in solution engineered to meet growing demand for safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability.
The closures are designed for integration with existing capping and filling lines, aiming to reduce downtime, feeder jams, and sealing failures. The closures are suitable for dry and liquid products and support all liners, including foam, tri-foil, induction seal, pressure-sensitive, and custom. Their sizes range from 33 mm to 53 mm.
Chuck Newswanger, director, global commercial innovation and technical development–pharmaceutical packaging at CSI, says: “In the over-the-counter and nutraceutical market, child-resistant closures demonstrate a brand’s commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance.”
“A well-engineered design meets the expectations of today’s health-conscious shoppers, ensures compliance, and integrates seamlessly with high-speed filling and capping lines.”
Defender-Lok is said to be 33% lighter than conventional CRC. It features CSI’s PolyCycle PCR resin. According to the company, the new closures meet key EPR and state-level mandates, exceeding 2027 targets set by California’s SB 54.
The product is manufactured in FSSC-22000 certified facilities with in-house tooling and R&D support. CSI offers on-site service, validation audits, and commercialization assistance.