Sonoco supplies snack company with paper-based cans for chips
Sonoco has equipped Lorenz, a Germany-based food company specializing in savory snacks, with its rigid paper can for Lorenz’s Crunchips Stackers.
The packaging is 88% recyclable. It contains no aluminum foil in the inner liner and no metal base. Instead, a specially designed protective layer on the inside ensures that the chips remain fresh.
Julia Gieser, senior brand manager at Lorenz, says: “Crunchips Stackers is the ideal product to present our packaging innovations to a wide audience. With this brand’s launch of a recyclable paper-end can, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability while meeting consumer expectations for high-quality, tasty snacks.”
Lorenz’s snacking range includes potato chips, peanut puffs, pretzel sticks, crackers, and nuts. The new packaging became available in Germany from May 2025 after three years of close collaboration between Sonoco and Lorenz.
“Our partnership with Sonoco was crucial in bringing this product to life,” says Julia. “The technical expertise and comprehensive support throughout the development process have enabled us to translate our sustainability goals into a tangible solution.”
According to Lorenz, the launch of the Crunchips Stackers in Sonoco’s paper cans aims to support the snack company’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and reliance on plastic.
Peter Görlitz, sustainability manager at Sonoco Europe, adds: “Lorenz’s decision to use our paper-end can for the Crunchips Stackers shows their clear commitment to responsible packaging. It’s a great example of how paper-based solutions can help brand owners make real progress on recyclability while supporting the circular economy.”
