Coca-Cola launches bottle return incentives at UK theme parks through prize scheme
05 Jul 2024 --- Coca-Cola Great Britain, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Merlin Entertainments, is aiming to incentivize and encourage recycling via reverse vending machines situated at theme parks across the UK.
The initiative offers guests the chance to win VIP experiences at various UK attractions.
“Throughout the summer, guests at Merlin attractions will be able to recycle their plastic bottles using our reverse vending machines. We’re excited that they’ll be helping us with our goal to recycle the equivalent of every can and bottle we produce,” says Elodie Peribere, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain.
The vending machines used have a vibrant new look, making them easily recognizable for bottle return. Four extra machines have been installed across several attractions since last year to make them easy for guests to find and be in with a chance of winning special prizes.
Machines can also be found by asking staff members at the attraction or using the individual attraction’s app, guiding guests through the parks to recycle their bottles and enter the VIP competition via a website printed on the receipt after recycling.
Encouraging bottle return
Merlin Entertainments, a global location-based entertainment provider with over 140 attractions worldwide, is now partnering with Coca-Cola for the third consecutive year.
“Plastic waste is a pressing environmental issue, and at Merlin, we are dedicated to raising awareness, and implementing effective and measurable solutions. Partnering with Coca-Cola for the third consecutive year on this impactful initiative, we are proud to inspire and educate our guests on the importance of reducing, returning and recycling plastic waste,” says Dare Ilori, group sustainability director at Merlin Entertainments.
“Together, we are committed to fostering a sustainable future and safeguarding our planet. We’re delighted to help encourage our guests to recycle their plastic, by rewarding them with the chance to win exciting VIP experiences.”
Guests can win VIP experiences at top UK family attractions by recycling an empty 500 mL plastic bottle at specifically designed reverse vending machines located at the attractions.
This year, 28 machines will be installed across 11 Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers Resort, Legoland Windsor Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Warwick Castle, Sea Life aquariums in Blackpool, Birmingham, Brighton and London, The Blackpool Tower and Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham. Guests can participate from July 1 to September 6.
Prizes include a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Legend of the Trebuchet and a private history tour at Warwick Castle, a Royal Box experience at the Blackpool Tower Circus and climbing one of the UK’s tallest roller coasters, The Swarm at Thorpe Park.
Meanwhile, Coca-Cola India launched its Affordable Small Sparkling Package bottle type made with 100% recycled PET and the Coca‑Cola system invested US$175 million in Kenya to accelerate the corporation’s expansion across East Africa.
By Natalie Schwertheim