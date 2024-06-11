Coca-Cola invests multi-million deal to boost system expansion in East Africa
11 Jun 2024 --- The Coca‑Cola system, including The Coca‑Cola Company and its authorized bottler Coca‑Cola Beverages Africa, is investing US$175 million in Kenya over the next five years to accelerate the corporation’s expansion across East Africa.
Sunil Gupta, CEO at Coca‑Cola Beverages Africa, says: “The Coca‑Cola system has been an integral part of Kenya’s landscape for more than 75 years. Today, we are excited to announce our intention to strengthen this legacy through a substantial investment.”
“This investment is aimed at accelerating the Coca‑Cola system’s capacity and capability expansion over the next five years. Our decision to invest underscores our belief in the long-term potential of Kenya’s economy.”
Luisa Ortega, president of The Coca‑Cola Company’s Africa Operating Unit, emphasizes the importance of collaboration with the government to create a stable policy environment.
“The Coca‑Cola system has been part of communities in Kenya for more than seven decades. We are excited to continue growing our business and supporting communities across Kenya for many years to come,” says Ortega.
Spurring regional growth
The Coca‑Cola system employs 10,000 people in the East Africa region and works with over 500,000 micro, small and medium enterprises across the region, giving the company a direct connection to the experiences shared by businesses across the region.
“Our value chain supports livelihoods for over a million people in distribution, sales and other roles,” says Gupta.
“We source close to 8,000 metric tons of mango puree from East African farmers,” he notes. “We believe in the region’s potential and its ability to achieve significant growth through collaboration between public and private sectors.”
Gupta adds that Coca-Cola’s business in Kenya is centered on a localized approach to hiring, production, distribution and sourcing.
“We are optimistic and fully committed to Kenya’s future. We foresee great social and economic advancement, and this is why we continue to invest in our Kenyan business as well as community programs that help strengthen Kenya’s prosperity,” adds Ortega.
Earlier this month, Westrock equipped Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, a US-based Coca-Cola bottler serving Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City, with paperboard packaging carriers to replace multipack plastic rings.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim