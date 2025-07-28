Colorcon expands in Asia Pacific with film coating facility for pharmaceuticals
Colorcon has opened a new film coating manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, expanding its presence in the pharmaceutical industry across the Asia Pacific region.
According to Colorcon, the facility aims to develop industry innovation, quality, regulatory leadership, and environmental stewardship.
Simon Tasker, CEO at Colorcon, says: “This investment is aligned with our long-term vision to strengthen and de-risk our supply model for film coatings worldwide. We aim to anticipate market growth, adding capacity to ensure we are always a step ahead of demand.”
The 200,000 square-foot factory will employ 30 people and marks Colorcon’s seventh manufacturing plant worldwide.
Willem Hoogwater, managing director at Colorcon, adds: “This is an achievement for the local team, and I commend everyone who has contributed to bringing this facility to completion.”
“We offer film coating technology and a world-class facility to this rapidly growing region. Malaysia has quickly become an important hub for high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing, and we’re proud to support the local economy with an investment like this.”
Recently, Colorcon partnered with ASHA Cellulose to become the exclusive representative for the ASHA products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Northeast Asia, and Southeast Asia.