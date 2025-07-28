Altos unveils lightweight alcohol bottle with recycled glass
Absolut Group’s Altos Tequila has launched a new bottle design in the US set to roll out globally in September. The redesign aims to improve the brand’s shelf presence while enhancing sustainability by including 3% post-consumer recycled glass.
Legislative changes, such as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, are pushing alcohol packaging toward lightweighting. The new design achieves a 5.6% reduction in glass weight while preserving the bottle’s aesthetic. The glass bottle is also fully recyclable.
Retaining its wooden lid, the design draws from Mexico’s rótulos — hand-painted street signs known for their expressive character and typography.
The company says that consumer research conducted ahead of the launch highlighted that the redesign achieved higher marks for standout visibility, perceived value, and authenticity, with purchase intent rising by more than 30% compared to the previous packaging.
Daniela Via, global marketing and sustainability vice president at House of Tequila, Pernod Ricard, says: “Bartenders and consumers love Altos for its authenticity, craftsmanship, and quality, but in today’s crowded tequila market, liquid that wins on taste needs packaging to match.”
“Our new bottle makes sure Altos stands out at first glance. It’s bold, attention-grabbing, and unmistakably Mexican — crafted to win consumer consideration.”
The new packaging will be launched across the core Altos Plata, including Plata, Reposado, Añejo, and its ready-to-serve Margarita offerings. Consumers can find the updated bottles at retailers and specialist drinks distributors.