Constantia Flexibles completes majority acquisition of Aluflexpack
Constantia Flexibles has completed the acquisition of a majority of shares of Aluflexpack, an European producer of customized flexible packaging for the food and pharmaceutical industries. The acquisition expands the company’s foil packaging presence across key market segments.
Aluflexpack’s operations will complement Constantia Flexibles’ presence in strategic regions, including Turkey, Poland, and Southeast Europe, according to the company.
Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack says: “Over the last decade, we have transformed Aluflexpack into one of Europe’s leading flexible packaging companies. With Constantia Flexibles, we now have a partner that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation and our team is excited about the potential growth opportunities that lie ahead for both companies together.”
Business growth
David Spratt, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, expressed his welcome for Aluflexpack to be part of the Constantia Flexibles Group.
“We believe the combination with Aluflexpack will strengthen our leadership in product innovation and sustainability and will improve our ability to serve customers with a broader range of packaging solutions.”
“We look forward to joining forces with the Aluflexpack team to complete the integration of the businesses and embark upon our joint growth trajectory.”
Constantia Flexibles is the first flexible packaging producer in Turkey to receive the ISCC Plus certification for its Turkish facility, Asas.