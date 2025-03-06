Penang goes plastic bag-free as Malaysia moves toward nationwide ban
Malaysia’s Penang state has launched an initiative to eliminate single-use plastic bags across the state, encouraging consumers to use reusable bags for their purchases. Penang’s initiative aligns with broader national efforts to reduce plastic waste.
The project titled No Plastic Bags Every Day campaign became effective on March 1.
State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo announced that a six-month grace period, from March 1 to August 31, will assist businesses and consumers in adapting before the statewide plastic bag ban enters into force on September 1.
Sundarajoo says: “We want to give the public time to adjust to the idea of having no plastic bags at all in the state. This campaign is more than just a policy — it’s about creating a culture of sustainability. By choosing reusable bags and rejecting single-use plastics, everyone can contribute to a cleaner and greener future.”
Local and regional initiatives
To facilitate the transition, the Penang Green Council will distribute 100,000 reusable bags over the campaign’s first three months. Following this period, these reusable bags will be available for purchase to encourage customers’ long-term behavioral change.
“We also want to highlight the role of businesses, especially those mandated to comply with the Plastic Bags 2.0 regulation, namely supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, fast food outlets, convenience stores at petrol stations, chain stores, pharmacies, and commercial establishments,” Sundarajoo adds.
On a national scale, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is considering implementing a countrywide ban on single-use plastic bags by 2026.
Retailers are also stepping up. 16 major retail chains, including 7-Eleven and Watsons, pledged in October 2024 to discontinue the provision of single-use plastic bags to customers nationwide.
Neighboring country Singapore has also taken measures to curb single-use plastic bags. Since 2023, supermarkets with an annual turnover exceeding S$100 million (US$75 million) have been required to charge a minimum of five cents per disposable bag. According to the information released this month by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, the policy change has resulted in reduced plastic bag usage by 70–80% within its first year of implementation.