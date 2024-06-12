Cosmetic Business 2024: Quadpack innovates in skin care dispensing solutions
12 Jun 2024 --- Quadpack showcased its latest dispensing systems for cosmetics and the different packing types it recently launched within the category at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany.
“Over the past few years, we have received many requests regarding the different dispensing systems, but dispensing systems have been very similar for a long time. We want to bring something different, something new to say, something innovative and versatile at the same time,” Alejandra Isern, category specialist at Quadpack, tells Personal Care Insights on the trade show floor.
Skin Care packaging has been Quadpack’s core business from its conception and remains so today, accounting for approximately 70% of its total revenue. Its range of makeup packaging components can be mixed, matched and decorated for a bespoke look. The company believes this strategy allows customers to respond to market demand on time and on-trend.
Stick solution
The cosmetics packaging manufacturer highlights its ShapeUp Stick for product dispensing. While the packaging design is typically used with solid formulations, the ShapeUp Stick is designed for high-viscosity formulations and to be bespoke for the customer.
The user performs the same twisting motion as a standard stick to dispense the product from the top of the packaging. It can be ejected in three designs: flowers, dharma and dots.
“You just have to screw and swipe. The idea is to expand to other capacities, to smaller capacities, to higher capacities, for example, in jars or even in other pack types, for example in the tubes,” describes Isern.
Isern says the personal care packaging industry is receiving demands to create innovative, sustainable solutions. The ShapeUp Stick is made from 100% PP and available with a post-consumer recycled PP cap and base. The tube is also refillable by being bottom-filled with a 12.5 mL capacity.
Wandering application
For low-viscosity formulations, such as oils, light serums and boosters, Quadpack demonstrates the Wanderer.
The packaging solution got its name “because the formula wanders through a disk that is inside of the tube and brings the formula outside, making it very easy to get the product drop by drop,” explains Isern.
“We’ve seen other dropper tubes, but with this technology, what we get is the separation between drops in low-viscosity formulations.”
“Always thinking about sustainability, this pack has been designed in recyclable materials in PE and PP, which are polyolefins, making them easy to recycle together,” she continues.
The tube can be made monolayer or multilayer, with an ethylene vinyl alcohol barrier for extra protection of complex formulations. The tube and cap offer the possibility of including PCR content.
Adding up to 28% PCR improves its circularity by 86%, giving it an “Advanced” level of sustainability, according to Quadpack’s positive-impact packaging ratings system.
The Wanderer is designed using a “typical” pipet, but Isern says Quadpack wants to create new pipets as customers request a slimmer design and better transparency. One limitation of PP is that it cannot become fully transparent. Therefore, to design a more premium option, the company is working on a PET solution to cater to the consumers’ needs.
Wood packaging
Speaking about the company’s origins, Isern says, “We are experts in wood, one of the few suppliers in wood. Wood is a sustainable material not only because it comes from sustainable forests but also because the end of life is easy.”
The company is continuing where it started and working to provide different finishes for its wood cosmetic packaging.
“Now we are providing different lacquers that allow you to have different finishes for any brand, from more premium to less premium. But the idea is always to have a solution, a sustainable solution for the customers.”
“We are committed to being a B-corporation, and all the projects that we develop from now on will follow this approach to promote more sustainable development. Recyclability means monomateriality, refillability and, of course, added recycled material in those products that permit it.”
Quadpack Wood has been “hugely successful” in fragrance packaging. It was “the first” company to introduce sustainably sourced wood into the market, with a cap for Burberry Touch for Women.
Quadpack’s category specialist says it works with medium-sized companies that are “always looking for something different and premium.”
The Quadpack Manufacturing Division comprises several manufacturing facilities in Spain and Germany.
By Sabine Waldeck with live reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetic Business