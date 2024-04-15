Coveris acquires Polish packager and expands Central and Eastern Europe stronghold
15 Apr 2024 --- Coveris is acquiring Hadepol Flexo, a Poland-based manufacturer of high-quality flexible paper and film packaging.
Following Coveris’ recent acquisitions of packaging sites in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, Hadepol Flexo marks the packaging leader’s fourth acquisition in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and continues its growth story and strategy to invest in selected geographies and markets.
Coveris says that through the acquisition, it has achieved its strategic goal to balance the operations footprint better and become a leader in the CEE markets.
Hadepol Flexo operates two production facilities in Rypin, Poland and specializes in paper and film-based packaging solutions for bakeries and supermarkets, mainly for the domestic market.
“I am delighted that despite the turbulent times in the overall industry, we manage to continue to follow our growth strategy. We again prove that we are capable of expanding our service and offerings and thriving together with our customers,” says Christian Kolarik, CEO at Coveris.
“Hadepol Flexo represents a perfect fit with our existing production network that will allow us to materialize synergies and broaden our service and packaging solutions offered for European bakery and confectionery customers.”
The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory clearance and is expected to close toward the middle of Q2 2024.
Earlier this month, we spoke to Coveris about the evolving pet food packaging market. Meanwhile, Coveris expanded its barrier film capabilities to produce vacuum skin packaging.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim