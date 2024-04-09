Coveris expands vacuum skin packaging for food through multi-million investment
09 Apr 2024 --- Coveris is expanding its barrier film capabilities to produce vacuum skin packaging (VSP). The expansion is supported by a multi-million-pound investment at Coveris’ specialist extrusion site in Winsford, the UK’s largest blown extrusion facility of PE films.
The investment in Coveris Winsford includes opening a manufacturing hall and installing the latest VSP conversion equipment. Coveris Winsford’s manufacturing of vacuum skin packaging utilizes its co-extrusion capabilities and expertise in producing nine-layer ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) barrier film for meat, fish and dairy sectors.
Sujoy Bose, Coveris Winsford’s managing director, comments: “Coveris continues to be at the forefront of developing high-performance, technical films. The addition of VSP films to Coveris Winsford’s product portfolio is an exciting opportunity to draw on our existing capabilities in multi-layer barrier films, supported by significant investment and innovation expertise.”
“Complementing our current product range of specialist films for food sectors requiring EVOH barrier properties to prolong shelf life and provide product safety and protection, the introduction of VSP films aligns with a key pillar of Coveris’ ‘No Waste’ vision: no product waste.”
Shelf life extension
Vacuum skin packaging is characterized by its skin-like appearance to products, providing a high-quality appearance for consumers.
Retailers can expect to achieve up to 25 days of additional shelf life and increased product security owing to the performance properties of VSP films versus traditional packaging formats.
Furthermore, Coveris says its VSP films are validated on major standard skin packing lines and seal to PE, PET, PP, aluminum and carton board.
Coveris Winsford has a Film Science Lab and technologists who facilitate the advancement, optimization and validation of its films. An innovation project is underway to downgauge Coveris VSP films below the industry average for maximum benefit with minimum impact.
Last year, Coveris’ CEO Christian Kolarik told Packaging Insights about the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability through its No Waste strategy, aiming to eradicate waste across operations.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim