Coveris upgrades German plant to boost flexible packaging potential
Coveris has finalized a €9.5 million (US$11.07 million) investment at its Halle facility, Germany, enhancing production capacity. The upgrade in machine capacity and infrastructure marks a step forward in Coveris’ production of flexible packaging.
Coveris Halle has elevated its rotoprinting strengths, improved delivery schedules, and enhanced its sustainable monofilm offering, according to the company. The company positions the site to better meet growing customer expectations for customized and sustainable packaging solutions.
Michael Schrameyer, managing director at Coveris Flexibles Germany, says: “This completed investment is a testament to our long-term vision and commitment to delivering high-performance packaging solutions. Halle is now equipped to meet evolving market demands with even greater agility and quality.”
Elevating premium packaging
Coveris has installed the F08 cast film extrusion line at the facility which the company says has entered full production after successful material qualification. The line expands the plant’s flexibility in material development and supports customized solutions with a focus on recyclable monofilms for thermoforming and medical applications.
The T9 Rotomec gravure printing press is fully operational, following the completion of testing. The equipment is said to boost printing speed, precision, and reliability, enabling the delivery of premium packaging with enhanced consistency and turnaround times, according to the packaging company.
Coveris has also introduced a newly constructed warehouse designed to improve internal logistics and expand on-site storage capacity. The layout aims to enable leaner workflows, enhance material handling efficiency, and strengthen delivery performance.