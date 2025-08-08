Volt+Co introduces recyclable Mojo Energy Pouches for personalized caffeine intake
Volt+Co, an energy solutions provider, has launched Mojo Energy Pouches made from recyclable material, offering consumers a sustainable and flexible alternative to personalized daily caffeine intake solutions.
The pocket-sized Mojo packs contain 15 pouches, each delivering 50 mg of caffeine naturally derived from green tea. The product is designed to offer balanced energy, allowing users to control their caffeine intake to match their needs.
Craig Neely, executive vice president, marketing, says: “Mojo Energy Pouches are designed for today’s dynamic lifestyle. We understand that everyone’s energy needs are different, and Mojo is a solution rooted in innovation that empowers consumers to take control and achieve their optimal energy level.”
Mojo Energy Pouches are available in four flavors: Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Mint, and Peach Watermelon. The product contains no added sugars or calories, and features B vitamins and adaptogens like Panax ginseng and yerba mate extract.
Mojo is sold at convenience store chains QuikTrip, Sheetz, and Kwik Trip, as well as in 29 US states across the Midwest and Southeast. The company says national expansion is underway.
The energy pouches are manufactured in the US with domestic and imported ingredients.
Energy product companies are incorporating new design elements into their brands, increasingly investing in packaging that stands out on the shelf and captures consumer attention.
US-based naturally sweetened beverage company Zevia rebranded its entire portfolio, including the energy drinks. The new pack designs feature a contemporary colorway and modern design.
Last year, Canpack equipped the oldest brewery in Estonia, A. Le Coq, with cans for its new range of Dynami:t energy drinks. The cans for the Dynami:t range were produced in Canpack’s Finland plant using Neon and Superbright special effects.