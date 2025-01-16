Custom Box Pro and EcoShell partner to drive eggshell-based packaging innovation
Custom Box Pro (CBP) has announced a strategic partnership with EcoShell, a packaging solutions provider which develops eggshell-derived bio-calcium to reduce plastic. The alliance marks a new step in eco-friendly packaging innovation, aligning the expertise of both companies to empower businesses to take environmentally responsible decisions.
The partnership enables CBP to adopt EcoShell’s patented GEX bio-calcium technology. Unlike basic eggshell powder, which can only be used as a coarse filler for cement and other applications and cannot effectively reduce plastic due to poor bonding with polymer chains, EcoShell’s innovation transforms eggshells into a material that cuts plastic use by approximately 50% and lowers carbon emissions by up to 70%.
EcoShell’s patented seven-step process heats the shells intensely so that any proteins are completely burned off, eliminating anything that could trigger an allergic reaction. This allows businesses to meet strict sustainability mandates without compromising performance or design.
Andrew Bliss, CEO of EcoShell, says: “Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainability in packaging and help businesses meet their ecological commitments with confidence.”
Collaboration for sustainability
EcoShell collaborates with local farmers, assisting them in the management of agricultural waste. The company also provides support to egg producers serving the food industry, utilizing the empty shells after the yolks have been processed. Additionally, the company works with independent partners who require egg proteins only, supporting them by repurposing their eggshell waste.
EcoShell’s R&D capabilities, supported by its global presence across East Asia and North America, complement CBP’s market reach. Together, the two aim to launch a range of recyclable, eco-conscious packaging solutions, addressing evolving regulatory and consumer demands.
Shireen Rizvi, CEO of Custom Box Pro, says: “At Custom Box Pro, we recognize that packaging serves as both a product’s introduction and a reflection of a company’s values.”
“Through our partnership with EcoShell, we’re taking a bold step toward redefining packaging standards, delivering solutions that prioritize sustainability while enhancing the customer experience.”