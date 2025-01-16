Burgopak equips OptimallyMe with multi-component packs for blood testing kits
Burgopak, a UK-based company offering a patented pack system and design studio, is providing “multi-component” packaging for OptimallyMe’s at-home blood and microbiome tests.
“There is a lot going on inside the packaging, but with its two lids and neat organization, it’s easy to navigate and use,” says Alexander Parker, head of design at Burgopak.
“The pack has our proprietary Coupe design, it feels compact and efficient and has a premium touch with the ribbon from which the user pulls to open the pack.”
Edward van-Harmelen, OptimallyMe’s founder, adds: “We wanted our packaging to have an approachable yet quality feel.”
“It’s the first time our customers come into physical contact with our brand and a positive impression is vital. The resulting packaging helps to make testing straightforward.”
Test kit packaging
Burgopak’s packaging solution for the kits includes instructions, a container for the sample return and a prepaid shipping label.
OptimallyMe asked Burgopak to create multi-component packaging that makes testing simple.
The packaging is made from 300 gsm Alaska White Board and a white satin ribbon. It has a CMYK (cyan, magenta, yellow and key) print, Pantone and UV for extra emphasis on the pack’s artwork.
Last year, Burgopak designed the telescopic sliding packaging for payment cards released by Dtcpay, a Singapore-based digital payment platform.