Hunter Luxury unveils recyclable and customizable body care accessory kit
Hunter Luxury has launched the Numoo Bath and Body range, a customizable and self-care accessory kit made from recycled materials.
The kit is designed for gift sets or general retail. It includes a vanity bag, microfiber headband, comb, pouch, hair turban, and exfoliation glove that can be customized to meet a brand’s specific requirements.
“Numoo Bath and Body is designed to help brands meet the needs of consumers, either as an off-the-shelf set or as the foundation for a bespoke gift set tailored to align with a brand’s identity and messaging,” says Amanda Wakeling, product inspiration manager at Hunter Luxury.
The range is made with a variety of recycled and renewable sources. For example, the vanity bag is made from recycled polyurethane leather. The bag also features a carrying handle, gold zippers, and a debossed foil logo. The kit’s exfoliation glove is made from natural flax material, and the toothbrush is made from FSC-certified beechwood, with the bristles produced from sisal plant fibers.
Wakeling adds: “The set demonstrates not only our market-leading technical capabilities but also our supply chain flexibility and reach when sourcing high-quality products and accessories.”
Customizable solutions
There is a growing trend in the packaging and beauty industries to create customizable solutions for brands and consumers that offer an emotional and connected experience.
Depending on brand requirements, the Numoo range can be used as a white-label retail set, seasonal gift set, discovery set, or gift-with-purchase. According to Hunter Luxury, every element of the range can be tailored to meet specific needs.
“Everyone has a different relationship with self-care, and the beauty of this range is that it allows brands to layer on creativity and inject their personality into each product,” says the company.
Last year, Hunter Luxury unveiled an expanded range of fragrance cases for the Alvari Collection, inspired by the “elegance of our natural world” and based on the precision of honey bees.
The range was designed to transform fragrance sample packaging into an “exquisite sensory experience” through 3D pop-up features, novel structural designs, and premium finishing techniques.