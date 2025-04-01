Polytag boosts plastics recycling in Wales with UV detection units
Polytag has installed four Plastic Detection units at Material Recycling Facilities in Wales, UK, which will track the 170,000 tons of waste that enters the recycling and recovery stream every year. The company develops invisible UV tags, which allow businesses to access packaging recycling data in real-time and enhance recycling efficiencies.
The company develops invisible UV tags, which allow businesses to access packaging recycling data in real-time.
The UV tags help brands track when and where their plastic packaging is recycled. The detection units were installed in partnership with EBS Automation, a machinery manufacturer based in Wales. They can scan and collect barcode data on individual products as they enter the recycling stream.
Alice Rackley, CEO at Polytag, says: “Wales is already a leader in recycling, currently holding the UK’s highest average recycling rate at a very impressive 66.5%. Installing these four new Plastic Detection Units nationwide furthers this success.”
“It will generate invaluable data on what is being recycled and when empowering brands to take full responsibility for their recycled packaging while striving to increase that number even more.”
The installation of detection units in Conwy, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, and Anglesey highlights Polytag’s Ecotrace Programme. This industry-led initiative aims to empower brands, retailers, and waste management businesses with real-time data on recycling single-use plastic.
Government investment
The project was made possible through a £100,000 (US$129,000) grant from the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Centre for Excellence, which is funded by the Welsh Government.
Kate Williams, innovation program manager at SBRI Centre of Excellence, says: “This initiative is a valuable step in improving recycling data in Wales. Installing advanced tracking technology to promote a circular economy approach within our recycling streams is essential.”
“We’re excited to witness the positive impact our collaboration with Polytag will have on collective sustainability targets and the potential it creates for improving recycling rates across the region.”
Last November, Polytag called for businesses and industry leaders to support a modern, flexible approach to the UK’s deposit return scheme. More than 50 signatories have added their voices to an open letter urging the UK government to integrate digital innovation to future-proof the country’s packaging recycling sector.