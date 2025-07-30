Alpro partners with Appetite Creative to launch QR codes for health education
Danone’s plant-based brand Alpro has teamed up with Appetite Creative to unveil an immersive web app designed to educate young consumers on the benefits of its new Alpro Kids range.
Accessed via QR codes on packaging, the app embodies a classic adventure video game style. The Alpro Kids lineup includes an oat-based drink available with chocolate flavor, a strawberry-flavored soya drink, and soya-based alternatives to yoghurt available in vanilla and strawberry flavors.
Gianluca Ciliento, Europe Brand manager for plant-based at Alpro, says: “The new Alpro Kids range is more than just a product — it’s a step toward empowering families to make healthier choices without compromising on taste or joy. This is reflected in the fun connected experience accompanying this new range. We hope it entertains kids of all ages, while helping them to understand the nutritional benefits of plant-based food.”
Gamified design
The platform encourages competition with a leaderboard and weekly prize incentives — ten £100 (US$133) Lego vouchers will be awarded throughout the UK campaign, which runs from late August to the end of October.
Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative, says: “We’re always keen to try new and creative ways to adapt the look and feel of a connected experience, within the realms of the brand guidelines, to create something truly engaging for its customers.”
The connected experience aims to serve as a touchpoint for the brand. The web app tracks real-time interaction, such as buying habits, product preferences, average engagement time, age, location, scan rate, page views, number of users, return users, and social media shares, including General Data Protection Regulation compliant personal data.
The campaign spans several European markets, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. In the UK, it will be available exclusively at Asda stores.