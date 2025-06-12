Danone Canada boosts PET production for regional circularity
Danone Canada has invested CAD$9 million (US$6.6 million) in its Boucherville plant to produce PET-based yogurt cups. The company also aims to integrate up to 30% of recycled PET (rPET) into the products.
The project is a first for Danone’s Canada activities in the country and is supported by the Government of Québec. Québec works toward reducing plastic pollution and promoting innovative, more sustainable packaging strategies.
“I congratulate the Danone Canada team on this project. In addition to generating environmental benefits, our CAD$3.4 million [US$2.5] investment will help the company remain competitive in a fast-growing, competitive sector and consolidate its presence in the Canadian market,” says Christine Fréchette, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development.
“Supporting our companies as they go green helps us build a prosperous, sustainable economy in Québec.”
Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, adds: “To promote better management of our residual materials and increase their circularity, we need to review our practices and innovate in all sectors of activity, including agri-food.”
“I’m delighted to see Danone Canada actively committed to reducing its ecological footprint and contributing to a more circular economy in Québec. It’s with initiatives like this that we will stimulate the growth of a green economy in all our regions.”
Accelerating packaging circularity
The initiative is supported by Danone’s Oikos brand, maker of high-protein Greek yogurt. It is said to mark a major step forward in the agri-food industry and in Danone’s commitment to offering recyclable packaging.
The new Oikos PET cups are currently being deployed at points of sale nationwide.
“At Danone, innovation is the driving force behind our sustainable development approach. These new yogurt cups from Oikos, the number one brand in Canada, represent an important milestone in our ambition to reduce the environmental footprint of our packaging and inspire other companies to follow suit toward more sustainable solutions,” says Frédéric Guichard, president at Danone Canada.
Québec recovery and recycling society Recyc-Québec has contributed a direct grant of CAD$400,000 (US$292,600) to the project.
“As Recyc-Québec aims to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, it was only natural for us to be involved in making this project a reality,” says Emmanuelle Géhin, president and CEO at Recyc-Québec.
“This effort also reinforces our dedication to supporting innovations that address problematic materials, like plastic packaging. Ecodesign is a pivotal strategy in the circular economy and is also a very important path forward that we absolutely must collectively invest in to reduce our footprint.”