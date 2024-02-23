Delete Cups secures £350,000 for RFID-based reusable scheme in UK
23 Feb 2024 --- A café operator based in Essex, UK, has spearheaded the development of a reuse system that promises simplicity and cost-effectiveness while replacing single-use cups. Alasdair Hood and his team have secured £350,000 (US$443,556) from investors to launch Delete Cups, an RFID-based solution that has undergone successful trials at two pop-up cafés in Braintree Village, Essex.
“Around 2.5 billion coffee cups are thrown away yearly in the UK alone, with terrible environmental consequences. The problem is that single-use cups are so convenient. While people like the idea of recycling, current systems involve so much time and effort that it deters all but the most committed,” says Hood.
“We set out to develop a reuse system that would offer the same convenience as single use. Delete Cups’ system is friction-free for consumers and baristas and helps reduce vendor costs. We hope to play our part in eliminating single cups and powering the transition to a reuse economy.”
Unlike existing reuse schemes that often involve app downloads, registration processes and deposit payments, with Delete Cups, no customer details are necessary, and refunds are automatically issued when cups are returned to any collection point. Each cup is embedded with an RFID chip, which is scanned at the till during purchase. Upon depositing the used cup, the chip triggers an automatic refund process.
Utilizing radio frequency
Hood, along with project manager Dominic Brady and software engineer Tommy Herbert, collaborated to develop this system, utilizing equipment from the software company CoreRFID.
The trio has extended their investment round, aiming to raise an additional £150,000 (~US$190,000) to facilitate wider implementation. Their company, Recirculate Systems, anticipates creating ten new jobs in the upcoming year, supplementing its current staff of five.
Richard Harrison of CoreRFID praises the system’s utilization of RFID technology, saying it is “ideal for reuse or recycling applications.”
“Because of its ability to track items and automate processes, it is possible to design completely friction-free systems. In this case, there is no need for humans to handle and log each cup because the readers will automatically detect them, and the RFID tags are robust enough to withstand boiling coffee or dishwasher cycles.”
“Delete Cups offers a solution to the growing problem of throwaway coffee cups.”
In partnership with Checkpoint System, McDonald’s also employed RFID tech to boost its use of reusable restaurant containers. The collaboration supports the fast-food chain’s aim to reduce waste by providing real-time visibility of its reusable tableware stock, delivering fast and efficient inventory management, optimizing replenishment and ensuring stock lines are protected for long-term security and usability.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria