Denmark inaugurates first large-scale plastic waste sorting facility
05 Jun 2024 --- ReSource Denmark is launching a new waste sorting and recycling facility located near key transport links, which is poised to process 160,000 metric tons of plastic waste annually — significantly boosting the country’s recycling capacity.
The development marks a “critical turning point” in overcoming a historic bottleneck that has shaped Denmark’s recycling industry for over a decade, highlights the recycler.
Denmark’s targets include achieving over 50% recycling of plastic packaging waste by 2025 and 55% by 2030, as well as “drastically reducing” plastic incineration.
“ReSource Denmark is set to become a cornerstone in Denmark’s environmental strategy. Our facility leverages cutting-edge technology to help transform plastic waste into valuable new raw materials, thereby fostering a circular economy,” says plant director Lars Hedegaard Kristensen.
The opening ceremony was highlighted by the presence of Esbjerg’s Mayor, Jesper Frost Rasmussen and Marianne Bigum, a member of the Danish Parliament, who together cut the ceremonial ribbon.
ReSource Denmark is owned by recycling company Quantafuel and investment firm Eurazeo.
Advanced equipment supply
German manufacturer Eggersmann has supplied the advanced equipment used to sort the plastic at ReSource Denmark. The process involves removing impurities and sorting the plastic into different types that meet the requirements for both chemical and mechanical recycling.
F&B cartons and metals are also sorted out and sent for recycling. As a result, ReSource is designed to achieve a high recycling rate.
ReSource Denmark is also pursuing DGNB Gold certification, underscoring the facility’s design and construction practices that prioritize a reduced footprint. This includes features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and energy-efficient lighting and heating.
“The opening of ReSource Denmark is a proud achievement for all involved. It showcases what can be accomplished when we combine cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to sustainability,” says Quantafuel project director, Jørn Andersen, who has driven this project from conception to completion.
“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Rambøll for managing the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant, Jorton as the project’s main civil contractor, and Eggersmann for supplying our sophisticated waste sorting treatment equipment.”
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer