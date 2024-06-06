Tetra Pak reveals GHG emissions reduction across value chain and operations
06 Jun 2024 --- Tetra Pak’s 25th Sustainability Report FY23 shows a one fifth reduction in value chain GHG emissions and a 47% reduction in GHG emissions across its operations since 2019.
The food processing and packaging giant claims that the emission reductions put Tetra Pak on track to meet its target of net zero GHG emissions in its operations by 2030. It also aligns with the company’s ambition to collaborate with suppliers, customers and other stakeholders and achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.
Tetra Pak’s Sustainability Report tracks the company’s progress toward its sustainability agenda. The report focuses on five interdependent areas, including food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.
Adolfo Orive, president and CEO at Tetra Pak, comments: “Collaboration across the food industry is ever more important to feed a growing population sustainably. Our global presence and end-to-end solutions give us opportunities every day to collaborate with stakeholders across the value chain, from farmers and food producers to suppliers, policymakers, consumers and others.”
“We understand the responsibility that comes with this role. We remain committed to playing our part to transform the world’s food systems to ensure they are more secure, resilient and sustainable.”
Propelling initiatives
Among related initiatives, Tetra Pak highlights the launch of an aseptic beverage carton featuring a paper-based barrier, reducing its carbon footprint by a third (33%) and bringing the company closer to developing what it calls the “world’s most sustainable food package.”
This “world-first” resulted from a €100 million (US$109 million) investment in packaging R&D in 2023, with the same investment planned annually for the next five to ten years.
Tetra Pak’s Sustainability Report FY23 highlights further company achievements and ongoing initiatives, including:
- Expanding school feeding programs: The company helped 64 million children in 49 countries get access to milk and other nutritious beverages through these programs.
- Accelerating recycling: The amount of carton packages collected and sent for recycling across the world rose by 7% compared to 2022.
- Getting recognition for Leadership in Corporate Transparency and Performance: For the eighth year, Tetra Pak was included in the CDP Forests “A-List.” Additionally, the company received an “A-” rating in Water Security.
- Actively implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim