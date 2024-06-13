Digimarc launches digital watermarking training program to advance smart packaging traceability
13 Jun 2024 --- Digimarc Corporation is launching its Center of Expertise (CoE) program to equip its partners with tools, knowledge and best practices to leverage its digital watermarking and QR code technologies. The program is designed to power innovative smart packaging and advanced digital asset management solutions at scale.
Digimarc delivers “unique” forms of item identification through digital watermarks. With digital watermarking for product serialization, businesses can access more data, ensure item-level targeting and covertly protect product authenticity.
The product digitalization company’s founding partners include Avery Dennison, DataTrails, HP, Laser ISSE, Linked2Brands, Omron, WestRock and Wipak.
Digimarc’s chief revenue officer, Tom Benton, tells Packaging Insights: “CoE members are using Digimarc technology to power smart packaging solutions to tackle issues such as counterfeits and misinformation, plastics recycling, error-prone manufacturing, supply chain efficiency and in-store checkout and the need for a seamless customer experience across physical and digital domains.”
Deploy now, activate later
As commerce becomes increasingly digital, Digimarc aims to connect physical and digital assets and “transform how brands and consumers interact.”
The company’s technology is positioned as a “step change” in state-of-the-art digital watermarking to reduce plastic pollution, deter counterfeiting, protect content creators and consumers and improve industrial automation.
“Our CoE program takes our already strong partner ecosystem to a whole new level, equipping CoE members to help brands across industries explore, test and adopt digital identification or authentication technologies and advanced consumer engagement solutions while unlocking the immense power of digital connectivity powered by Digimarc digital watermarks and secure Digital Link QR codes,” Benton tells us.
Benton highlights the program’s “unique” benefit: “Digimarc CoE premier-level members exclusively benefit from the ability to offer customers the option to deploy digital watermarks now and activate them later.”
“Unlike other data carriers, which can’t be turned off once deployed, Digimarc digital watermarks allow companies to anticipate future needs while taking advantage of packaging refreshes, regional rollouts, marketing campaigns and other product digitization initiatives,” says Benton.
For instance, companies can now ensure product packaging is “recycle-ready” in anticipation of upcoming regulations like the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.
Product training and demos
Digimarc’s CoE program offers specialized product training, hands-on demos, access to targeted sales support and co-marketing campaigns. Through the program, partners gain “unprecedented” technical proficiency and sales training to empower go-to-market teams while leveraging existing infrastructures and investments.
“We are committed to helping our customers bridge the gap between the digital and physical domains through decorated packaging. We’ve partnered with Digimarc to integrate digital watermarks into packaging strategies as a proven tool to fight counterfeits, achieve sustainability goals and deliver dynamic consumer experiences,” says Stefan Hilss, CEO at Linked2Brands
Wipak is applying Digimarc to allow its customers to validate their recyclability rates at scale. Karri Koskela, Wipak’s CEO, comments: “This not only ensures environmental sustainability but also opens doors for services and digitalization of packaging. It’s important to note that the potential of digital watermarks goes beyond packaging materials alone.”
“With Digimarc, we can now offer cost-efficient solutions to counter counterfeiting and protect our customers’ brands, providing certainty and safety for both the end consumer and our customers.”
Meanwhile, Fernando Colás, Omron’s CEO, acknowledges Digimarc customers in the F&B and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors who are facing increasing demands for high-quality and sustainable packaging.
“By participating in the CoE program, we are actively addressing waste reduction and ensuring compliance with quality and regulatory standards,” he says. “By integrating Digimarc’s advanced digital watermarking technology into our machine vision solutions, we can provide a packaging solution that reduces unnecessary materials and prevents mislabeled or mispackaged products.”
By Natalie Schwertheim