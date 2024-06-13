US Plastics Pact’s “Roadmap 2.0” plan raises standards to cut “problematic plastics”
13 Jun 2024 --- The US Plastics Pact has published its latest Roadmap 2.0 action plan, which offers practical design tactics for manufacturers to create a circular economy where plastic packaging is reused, recycled and composted. The US Plastics Pact has committed to giving its members time to prepare by launching the Roadmap 18 months before its official 2026 implementation date.
Roadmap 2.0 sets the stage for “catalyzing immediate action in the absence of a federal strategy.”
Over the last four years, the US Plastics Pact has seen a reduction in what it categorizes as “problematic plastics” from 14% to 8%, an increase in reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging from 37% to 47.7%, and growth in the US Plastics Pact community from 62 to over 130 members.
“The current reliance on virgin plastics is unsustainable. Roadmap 2.0 aims to make a tangible difference by changing how we design, use and reuse plastics. The focus is on practical, achievable steps companies can take to contribute to a circular economy,” says Emily Tipaldo, executive director of the US Plastics Pact.
“Roadmap 2.0 is not just a continuation — it’s an evolution. Our initial targets were intentionally ambitious to spark rapid change. With Roadmap 2.0, we’re taking what we have learned and succeeded to the next level, focusing on innovative solutions and addressing broader impacts.”
Setting a new course
Recognizing the “ever-changing plastics landscape,” the Roadmap 2.0 builds on the successes of the US Plastic Pact’s initial Roadmap to 2025.
In a shift from the initial plan, packaging reusability has become a primary target to reduce single-use plastics significantly. Practical examples include returnable cup systems at events, which help reduce waste.
Additionally, by 2030, the new Roadmap calls for eliminating all “problematic plastics” on an expanded list and reducing virgin plastic use by 30% across the US.
Roadmap 2.0 sets a target of 50% recycled plastic packaging to achieve these goals and lays the groundwork for the infrastructure required to meet this target. Furthermore, the plan mandates that all plastic packaging must be designed with reusability, recyclability or compostability in mind.
Finally, acknowledging the broader societal impact, the plan addresses plastic use and production’s social and community consequences.
Intersectoral collaboration is critical
Roadmap 2.0 underscores the importance of collaboration between businesses, government agencies, NGOs and research institutions. It maintains that significant progress can be made by working together and fostering innovation.
This initiative aligns with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastics Pact Network, promoting a global effort to combat plastic waste.
The US Plastics Pact emphasizes that by prioritizing sustainable design, reusability, and waste reduction, companies can play a vital role in creating a circular national plastics economy.
By Benjamin Ferrer