Dionis Goat Milk Skincare CEO discusses formulation insights and refillable packaging
24 Apr 2024 --- Goat milk skin care brand Dionis Goat Milk Skincare introduces a new “super-size” 16.9-ounce refillable lotion pouch across its lotion options. Personal Care Insights speaks with Karen Minsky, president and CEO of Dionis, on the new packaging outfit, formulation insights and the evolving market for goat milk-based formulas.
“The demand for goat milk-based skin care has evolved tremendously and is estimated to be a US$5 billion market by 2025. The growing demand by customers for natural and clean ingredients lends itself to goat milk-based skin care,” she tells us.
“Goats share the same pH as humans, so their milk is more effectively absorbed into the skin versus cow’s milk. Goat milk helps to balance your skin’s microbiome, making it ideal for hydrating dry and sensitive skin. It contains vitamins A, C, D, E and B complex, lipids and triglycerides — all which help maintain moisture and suppleness.”
Dionis’ goat milk body lotion is a non-greasy formula that “hydrates without the heavy feel.” The “dermatologist-tested” lotion is branded cruelty-free and formulated with “clean ingredients” while being free of parabens and “safe for all skin types.”
“We are much slower at launching new products here due to the exceptionally high standards we have on product testing and evaluation, which take a really long time, but we wouldn’t hold ourselves to anything less of that standard,” says Minsky.
Availability across scents
Dionis Goat Milk Skincare's Refillable Lotion is available direct-to-consumer. The brand markets its refill pouch at a “valued price.” We ask Minsky to elaborate further on how the price per ounce of lotion compares to buying a whole new bottle.
“There is a 15% savings to the customer when purchasing the 16.9 oz pouch vs the 8.5 oz bottle with pump,” she tells us.
“Our refill pouches were designed to help reduce the carbon ‘hoofprint’ of our Goat Milk Body Lotion lifecycle. By offering our customers the refill pouch, they only need to buy the bottle once,” she highlights.
“We use less resources when shipping these flat pouches, including reducing shipping fuel, shipping packing materials and shipping weight. We are in turn buying less plastic (bottles and pumps) as a company. When your refill pouch is emptied, simply cut it open at the top seam, rinse out with water and dispose of it in the recycling bin.”
The launch is available across Dionis’ signature scents, including Lavender Blossom, Sea Treasures, Creamy Coconut & Oats, Milk & Honey, Vanilla Bean, Verbena & Cream, Blood Orange and Unscented.
In addition to the new refill pouch, Dionis has also partnered with How2Recycle, a program dedicated to getting materials in the recycling bin with instructional disposal information on their packaging
The company is also rolling out new 50% post-consumer recycled tubes.
Refillable revolution
The new packaging ties into Dionis’ sustainability program, the “Refill/Reuse/Save” initiative, which advocates refillable packaging over rigid bottles.
“We do not plan to stop at the Refill Goat Milk Body Lotion Pouch, there are many more Refill/Reuse/Save innovations in the works here at Dionis,” Minsky highlights.
“We are educating our customers on the Refill/Reuse/Save initiative on both the product packaging itself and on our retail website. We include it in all our marketing efforts.”
In other brand launches, Murad reoutfitted two serums with refillable packaging to celebrate Earth Month. The refills lessen packaging materials by up to 85% and save 15% on cost. Murad plans to expand its range of refillable options this year, eventually encompassing all serums in its portfolio.
Previously, Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance developed a refillable jar for luxury beauty brands with manufacturing specialists Sulapac and Verescence. The Twirl jar features a biobased and recyclable Sulapac lid on top of Verescence’s glass base.
By Benjamin Ferrer