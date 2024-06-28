Domino releases new thermal inkjet coding solution for flexible packaging
28 Jun 2024 --- Domino Printing Sciences has unveiled a new thermal inkjet solution designed for printing simple codes on flexible packaging, including food applications.
The new “thermal inkjet into traditional thermal transfer overprinting (TTO) solution with the Domino Gx-Series range” was developed as an “efficient, cost-effective alternative” to traditional thermal transfer overprinting for flexible packaging lines requiring simple 1-, 2- or 4-line printed text codes and small-sized 2D codes up to 10 mm2.
Prior to launch, the system was subject to enhanced on-site testing from trial sites with simple text code requirements served by existing TTO technologies.
“While TTO has long been considered the preferred option for flexible packaging lines, we recognize that such solutions are not always the optimum solution when it comes to total cost of ownership,” says Alex Mountis, senior product manager, High Resolution Inkjet, Domino Printing Sciences.
“We developed the thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range as an easy-to-use, efficient and cost-effective solution for manufacturers with simple code requirements who may not be effectively served by existing TTO solutions.”
Time, cost and waste savings
The thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range has been designed as a direct replacement for existing TTO, using the same bracketry as the most commonly found TTO solutions.
“This allows for seamless integration within existing production lines without necessitating complex installation changes and adjustments,” highlights Domino.
In addition, where cold temperatures may have previously made ink-based coding an issue, for example, in chilled or frozen food applications, the new system comes with an integrated printhead heater to maximize performance in these challenging environments.
Inefficient ribbon usage in standard TTO printers can often drive up overall cost and waste per print, highlights Domino. For simple printed text codes and small-sized 2D codes, its new solution promises the same code quality afforded by TTO solutions while delivering “significant cost and waste savings.”
Domino’s thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range also provides benefits in reduced downtime requirements for consumables changes and machine intervention due to ribbon breakages.
“Switching to Gx-series printers has meant we have gone from changing consumables twice per shift to once every four days — this has significantly reduced the number of line stoppages for consumable changes, helping to increase overall productivity,” comments a spokesperson of an major food brand quoted by Domino.
Applicability assessment
In sample cost calculations, Domino’s thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range offered up to 95% waste savings and 70% cost savings from consumables and downtime compared with standard TTO solutions printing 1- and 2-line text codes, and 4-line text codes using two printheads.
These calculations indicate that manufacturers opting for the thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range, over an existing TTO, can expect a return on investment in “as little as 12 months,” according to Domino.
Domino’s thermal inkjet into TTO solution with the Domino Gx-Series range is suitable for a range of plastic and metallised film applications with a range of ink options to suit different application requirements.
This includes a broad selection of inks produced to Good Manufacturing Practices standards suitable for use on non-direct food contact packaging including snacks, confectionery and individual portion packs.
To ensure that manufacturers are provided with the optimal coding solution for their specific requirements, Domino offers testing and sample lab consultation for code quality, adhesion and resistance, as well as production line testing to ensure the printer’s suitability within specific manufacturing environments.
“At Domino, we pride ourselves on being able to support our customers with the most appropriate coding solution based on their individual needs, regardless of substrate, product, or production line,” says Paul Clarke, portfolio director, Domino Printing Sciences
“When it comes to printing on flexible packaging, there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will work for every manufacturer,” he continues.
“For flexible packaging lines with alternative code requirements, including complex text, graphics, and larger-sized 1D and 2D barcodes, we have multiple alternative solutions, including our new Vx-Series TTO printers and UV laser for recyclable plastic films.”
Kao Collins previously highlighted the growth of inkjet technology in micro-factories in its report on key trends “reshaping the inkjet printing sector” in the upcoming year.