“Doubling down on rPET packaging”: Coca-Cola launches recycled plastic bottles in Hong Kong
16 Apr 2024 --- Coca-Cola has debuted 100% recycled plastic (rPET) bottles for its 500 mL Coca-Cola trademark brands in Hong Kong as part of its “World Without Waste” strategy.
All 500 mL Coca-Cola Original, Coca-Cola No Sugar and Coca-Cola Plus variants now come in the rPET bottles, adorned with messages promoting recycling awareness and action, such as “I’m a 100% rPET* bottle” and “Recycle Me Again.”
“This is the latest effort from Coca-Cola Hong Kong, a pioneer in rethinking our beverage packaging to make it more sustainable,” says Tim Warwick, vice president of operations for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Mongolia at The Coca-Cola Company.
“To support The Coca-Cola Company’s World Without Waste strategy, we have been taking a bold, innovative approach to sustainability and are now doubling down on our rPET packaging effort to help drive our sustainability agenda forward.”
Behavioral change
Coca-Cola Hong Kong has supported consumer education and community collection programs, collaborating with industry associations and organizations like Drink Without Waste.
Through initiatives like a neighborhood collection scheme, Coca-Cola says it aims to foster a recycling habit among residents and create a closed-loop system for plastic bottle recycling.
“We continue to engage proactively to help drive collective action, working with all key stakeholders to invest in recycling innovation, facilities, organizations and initiatives. In Hong Kong, the Coca-Cola system is a strong enabler of a local circular economy for plastic,” says Hunter Jin, chief executive officer of Swire Coca-Cola SEAHKT Operations (Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan markets).
“One prime example is the significant investment we have been making in New Life Plastics, Hong Kong’s first food-grade-ready plastic recycling facility. It will have sufficient capacity to recycle each PET bottle we sell by 2030 as part of our World Without Waste ambitions.”
Advancing circularity
The rPET initiative builds upon Coca-Cola’s previous sustainability actions in Hong Kong, including using rPET content in various beverage brands and adopting transparent bottles to enhance recyclability.
Additionally, the company exemplifies efforts such as placing water stations across the city and launching label-less bottled water to reflect its commitment to reducing plastic use and promoting recycling.
Marella Canepa Risso, franchise operations director for Hong Kong and Macau at The Coca-Cola Company, emphasizes: “Our packaging is our biggest, most visible billboard. We have been using the power of our brands, leading with Coca-Cola and Bonaqua, to educate, inspire and advance our sustainability priorities. Introducing our iconic Coca-Cola Trademark brands in 100% rPET* bottles is an important step in our journey to showcase how recycling can help speed up a circular economy.”
“Bottles reborn”
The Coca–Cola Company now offers 100% rPET bottles in over 40 markets, following recent launches in Ireland, India and Philippines.
“Bottles Returned; Bottles Reborn. Used PET bottles can be given a new life — again and again — if returned and recycled properly. We encourage our consumers to become aware of their recycling habits — and to change them if necessary — thus partnering with us in helping to build a World Without Waste,” says the director and general manager of Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong, Connie Yeung.
“As one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, we continue to leverage our expertise and develop new manufacturing technologies to offer consumers even more environmentally friendly beverage packaging choices that promote a circular economy.”
“We weave sustainability into the fabric of our endeavors, from design, sourcing and production to product delivery. Our mission is to contribute to a more sustainable way of living,” asserts Yeung.
By Radhika Sikaria