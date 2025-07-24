JDO provides Dove Men+Care with redesigned deodorant bottles
JDO Global, a brand design agency, has created a new look for Dove Men+Care’s deodorant. The design features a curved brand logo on a grey base accentuated with bright colors.
Ray Smith, creative director, at JDO, says: “Our challenge was to create a look as purposeful as it is striking. The curved brand asset on a clean graphite-grey backdrop gives the brand’s logo a strong, consistent home, while the bold macro imagery celebrates the vast range of products across multiple formats.”
JDO aimed to create an “instantly recognizable” look and empower men’s self-care. The design agency says it seeks to set a new standard for skin care deodorant and strengthen Dove Men+Care’s position as a market leader.
Dennis Chua, associate director at Dove Men+Care Deodorants, Unilever, says: “This packaging refresh encapsulates the essence of Dove Men+Care — combining care, confidence, and connection into a meaningful and visually compelling design.”
Last month, Unilever signed a deal to acquire men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch from Summit Partners to expand its men’s care portfolio.
Brands are increasingly adapting to the growing demand for male products. For example, in the US and Canada, the men’s care market has evolved from basic shaving to beard care, depilatory products, and aftershave fragrances, according to data from market researcher Innova Market Insights.