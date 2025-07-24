Guala Closures opens UK facility to serve global whisky industry
Guala Closures has invested €60 million (US$70.6 million) in its new production facility in Gartcosh, Scotland.
The facility spans approximately 20,000 sqm and is expected to employ over 300 skilled professionals.
“With this investment, we are strengthening our roots in a region that is globally iconic, reinforcing our commitment to the Scotch whisky industry, and setting a new benchmark in sustainable, high-performance packaging,” says Andrea Lodetti, CEO at Guala Closures.
“The facility is designed for maximum efficiency and scalability, allowing us to optimize operations and create tangible value, both for our customers and for our business”.
Strengthening industry integration
The Gartcosh facility can serve major global brands and smaller producers and is located in Scotland’s whisky region.
With over 100 distilleries already supplied from this site, Guala Closures says it is integrated into one of the UK’s “most iconic and economically important industries.” The industry reportedly generated approximately €7.9 billion (US$9.3 billion) in total value in 2024, including €6.2 billion (US$7.3 billion) in exports.
The Scotland facility spans 20,000 sqm and will serve global and regional customers.
Guala Closures aims to maintain the quality, heritage, and global reputation of Scotch whisky with this latest facility launch.
Guala Closures’ investment is one of the largest made by an Italian business in the UK and includes a grant of over €3.5 million (US$4.1 million) from Scottish Enterprise, the country’s economic development agency.
Integrating robotics and automation
The new facility incorporates cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, including Electro Magnetic Forming — a process entirely developed and patented by Guala Closures — along with robotic systems and flexible automation.
The solutions are said to allow the creation of unique and distinctive details, including tamper-evident seals, offering customers strong brand differentiation, enhanced product safety, and improved bottling efficiency.
In addition to manufacturing, the Gartcosh site hosts an R&D hub focused on high-end closures. The UK team brings expertise in recycled and specialty polymers and works closely with premium spirits brands on bespoke product development.
This local innovation capability is said to play a crucial role in helping clients remain competitive in a market increasingly driven by quality, design, and sustainability.
With 37 production sites and seven R&D centres worldwide, the Gartcosh facility further strengthens Guala Closures’ global industrial footprint, reinforcing its mission to transform market needs into innovative, high-performing, sustainable, and design-driven solutions.