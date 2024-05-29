Drupa 2024 live: Hubergroup and Manroland Goss unite on sustainable packaging innovation
29 May 2024 --- Global printing inks and chemicals specialist Hubergroup is teaming up with web offset printing solutions provider Manroland Goss Web Systems to pursue more sustainable packaging solutions.
The partnership brings together expertise from two diverse companies, fostering innovation and creativity to address the pressing need for sustainable packaging solutions. Hubergroup and Manroland Goss will aim to “shape the future of packaging” by pooling their knowledge and resources.
They will also seek like-minded partners, including brand owners, manufacturers and packagers, to join the project.
As part of the partnership launch, project teams consisting of experts from both organizations were established. In initial workshops, these teams defined the collaboration framework and set goals. During a recent brainstorming session, creative ideas were generated to envision the packaging of the future: sustainable and colorful.
“At the heart of our partnership and teamwork lies a blend of fun, productivity and creativity — all dedicated to revolutionizing packaging,” says Thomas Polster, global key account manager and manager for Global Business Development Brand Owner at Hubergroup.
“We firmly believe that collective action is key to tackling waste and conserving resources.”
Anna Asam, project manager and Frank Kreisel, senior sales and service manager for Europe at Manroland Goss, add: “United by our commitment to shape a more sustainable future for packaging, our inspiring partnership reinforces our belief in the power of collaboration across the entire value chain to unlock sustainability’s full potential.”
“By joining forces, we can overcome the greatest challenges facing the printing industry in the future.”
The outcomes of this collaboration are on display at the ongoing Drupa 2024 trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Hubergroup is located at the Drupa Touchpoint Packaging in Hall 3 / B31.
