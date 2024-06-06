Drupa 2024 review: Designing the digitalized, circular future of paper-based packaging
06 Jun 2024 --- On the penultimate day of this year’s Drupa tradeshow in Düsseldorf, Germany, we look back at the showcases and findings from the largest printing equipment exhibition in the world. Over 11 days (May 28 to June 7), 1,646 exhibitors from 52 countries presented the latest technologies, designs and theories driving the fiber-based industry and what the packager sector can take away.
Last held in 2016, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibitors displayed a build-up of eight years of R&D. On a net area of approximately 140,000 square meters, major corporations and brands highlighted that the production of packaging and printed packaging have “significantly gained in importance,” as the race to reduce emissions becomes ever more urgent.
In the past eight years, digitalization has become a key focus, while artificial intelligence (AI) and automation carry more of the sector’s workforce. A special focus was placed on future and cross-sectional technologies like machine learning, connected tools like QR and NFC, and material designs such as barrier coatings and alternative fibers.
Packaging Insights spoke to several companies at Drupa’s Touchpoint Packaging stand, a collaborative show project with students and young talents working on partner projects with exhibitors. We speak to Sarah Price, chair of the 4evergreen alliance, with members including major brands like Mondi, Huhtamaki, Baumer hhs, Amcor and Bobst.
“We’re a value chain alliance trying to perfect circularity, focusing on recyclability and we’re trying to work toward a 2030 target of 90% recycling rate for fiber-based packaging in Europe. We’re currently at about 82.5%,” she explains.
“We need to recognize the bottlenecks and look at the less collected packaging formats. How do you know if a fiber-based package is recyclable and which mill it is recyclable in? This is where we’ve developed a recyclability evaluation protocol.”
Cloud-based evaluation
Companies like Bobst have taken the task of creating evaluation protocols to the digital level by utilizing cloud-based software. We spoke to Christian Zeller, head of marketing for the company’s Printing & Converting business unit, about Bobst Connect — the new cloud-based digital platform.
The software enables a closed-loop workflow ecosystem from PDF to twin PDF to boost productivity and ease of use. New features of Bobst Connect include a major update to equipment monitoring, which provides more detailed data insights, while performance management provides insights on equipment, shift and job performance and energy consumption.
For labels, the new cloud-based Bobst’s Digital Front End (DFE) 3.0 was showcased for the first time to the public and will be commercially available later in the year.
DFE 3.0 enables access to real-time data, resources and workflow templates. Color management can be managed centrally and shared in the cloud, and its web-based interface supports multiple users across multiple sites, explains the company. Bobst also launched a cloud-based certified substrate library in Bobst Connect, which allows converters to access up-to-date Bobst certified material lists to fast-track substrate calibration.
Automating pack production
We spoke to Switzerland-based Robatech about its automated machinery. Kevin Ahlers, the company’s head of marketing, showed us a new “revolutionary” machine for folding heavy-duty cardboard.
Based on origami principles, “because origami is the art of perfect folding,” the machine applies a liquid adhesive solution to cardboard that makes it easily foldable.
An automated robotic arm applies the liquid in whatever shape is required. “There are often difficulties with the resistance of the carton. Our solution — called perfect fold — applies the liquid solution and this makes the carton much more flexible and makes it more precise for folding and creasing,” says Ahlers.
“Developments in globalization and digitalization are top changes in the industry at the moment,” he says, “we are ‘green gluing’ with materials that boost sustainability. But people are looking for solutions that make their lives easier, both in terms of service and equipment.
And for this, we design machinery that simplifies the processes for our customers and their customers.”
Luxury and premium
At the Touchpoint Packaging stand, Mondi showcased a range of luxury and premium packaging that can be tailored to varying needs of customers, many of which are in turn catering to personalization requests of their consumers.
We spoke to Marlene Langthaler, the company’s senior customer experience manager, about Mondi’s latest R&D.
“The premium papers we’re exhibiting at this year’s Drupa fit perfectly to the requirements of the packaging industry. We have rough surfaces, natural papers, smooth surfaces, fresh fiber, grass fiber and high whites to infinite black with 31 colors in between,” she explains.
“What is more premium than having packaging that is sensory and that you can experience with all the senses, touch and feel and experience?”
“Our uncoated fine papers can be applied to different industries but what is important at Drupa is that our papers can be applied to creative design projects and premium design products.” Many of the materials are food safe applicable, and many are also tailored to cosmetics and personal care segments, Langthaler concludes.
By Louis Gore-Langton