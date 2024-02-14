DS Smith and Mondelēz extend exclusive supply partnership for corrugated packaging in Europe
14 Feb 2024 --- DS Smith, a global provider of fiber-based packaging solutions, has signed a second consecutive five-year contract with Mondelēz International, one of the world’s leading snack companies. This exclusive agreement solidifies DS Smith as the sole supplier of corrugated packaging in Europe for Mondelēz International’s extensive portfolio of iconic brands, including Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Toblerone and Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
The partnership, which builds upon a decade-long relationship between the two companies, will see the two develop bespoke packaging solutions tailored to the needs of each product line. These solutions will prioritize sustainability, reducing materials usage and increasing recyclability across key European markets.
The industry leaders will also focus on reducing the use of single-use plastics and achieving a net zero emissions target by 2050. Both companies say they are committed to implementing new fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions across European markets, leveraging innovative technologies and design principles to minimize environmental impact.
By leveraging DS Smith’s Circular Design Metrics tool, the companies will assess the sustainability of new packaging designs, ensuring they meet environmental standards.
Trust and collaboration
The partnership aims to drive positive change in the packaging industry. Over the next five years, DS Smith and Mondelēz International will redefine standards for sustainability and innovation.
“This long-standing partnership is a testament to the strength of our shared vision. We are uniquely focused on redefining packaging for a changing world and creating lasting packaging innovations across all areas of our customer’s business,” remarks Stefano Rossi, CEO of the Packaging Division at DS Smith.
“We are inherently proud of what we have achieved within the last ten years, and we look forward to working together successfully into the next decade and creating yet more lasting change.”
Meanwhile, DS Smith is reportedly in merger talks with Mondi. Packaging Insights recently spoke to Natasha Valeeva, senior analyst for Packaging & Logistics at Rabobank, to understand what this merger could mean for the packaging industry.
Edited by Radhika Sikaira