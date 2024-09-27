DS Smith completes €17M Greek investment to enhance sustainable packaging production
27 Sep 2024 --- DS Smith Hellas has upgraded its box plant in Korinthos, Greece, following a €17.6 million (US$19.6 million) investment. This is expected to increase the plant’s production capacity by 30% while accelerating sustainable packaging operations.
This investment is part of an overarching €33.9 million (US$37.8 million) investment plan that encompasses upgrades across the company’s box plants in Greece, including the improved facility in Ierapetra. Implemented over a two-year timeline, this investment initiative aims to boost production capacity and improve energy efficiency.
Reinier Schlatmann, regional managing director at DS Smith East Europe, says: “I am happy to announce the completion of an almost €18 million (US$20 million) investment in our Korinthos plant as part of an overall investment program in the Greek market.”
“This latest investment will significantly increase our capacity, quality and portfolio of innovative packaging solutions. It will also enable plastic replacement alternatives and further strengthen our position in this important market.”
Enhancing capabilities
At the Korinthos facility, a Bobst Master DRO machine has been integrated to enhance printing capabilities while also improving energy efficiency. Additionally, a new 2.8 meter Fosber Corrugator machine has been installed to enhance operational capabilities and optimize the allocation of the plant’s resources.
As part of the upgrade, a building extension has been constructed to accommodate the new corrugator. Furthermore, a substantial 3,300 square meter raw materials warehouse has been completed, with the expansion of the finished-products warehouse by 2,330 m² anticipated to be finalized by November 2024.
These infrastructure upgrades are set to improve the logistics of materials and enhance productivity by establishing a Work in Progress area to effectively manage the intermediate stages of production.
George Filippoglou, managing director at DS Smith, says: “The recent investment in upgrading our production plant in Korinthos is another important step toward adopting good practices based on the circular economy.”
“The priority is to support our customers in reaching their environmental targets and offer them high-quality packaging solutions, placing growth and sustainability at the heart of our business strategy. Through the dynamic investment plan that we are implementing, DS Smith Hellas is actively responding to Greece’s need for sustainable growth.”
The recent upgrades to peripheral equipment, including transformers and glue kitchen facilities, have also contributed to the overall enhancement of the Korinthos plant.
As a result, DS Smith’s customers will be able to develop innovative packaging solutions that elevate their brand visibility both in retail settings and online. The focus on sustainable design ensures the protection and safe transport of products while reducing waste by using less material.
Driven by the company’s Now & Next sustainability strategy, which outlines short- and long-term targets for transitioning to a low carbon, circular economy, DS Smith Hellas further supports its customers in achieving their environmental goals.
According to DS Smith, the company has replaced over one billion pieces of single-use plastic globally, with the Greek operations contributing to the replacement of seven million pieces.