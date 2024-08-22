DS Smith develops cardboard packaging for children’s furniture
22 Aug 2024 --- DS Smith has developed a transforming packaging solution for Funzy, a manufacturer of high-quality modular play sofas for children. The corrugated cardboard offers protection for the customer’s products during transportation and storage, and can be converted into a shelf and toys for children afterward.
The secondary-use packaging solution for Funzy is intended for online retail and is designed for multiple secondary uses by end users.
Julian Rasp, account manager for the Packaging Division, Germany and Switzerland, at DS Smith, says: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Funzy and to be helping them in their contribution to the circular economy.”
“We have designed a bespoke sustainable packaging solution for their high-quality, durable products, and the secondary use of the fiber-based material has the potential to strengthen children’s awareness of reuse and upcycling. The sturdy double-wall packaging ensures safe product transportation as well as accommodating large and small gaming adventures.”
Christian Emeka, supply chain manager at Funzy, adds: “We are impressed by the initiative, the high-quality advice and creative solutions that the team at DS Smith have given us. We finally have beautiful fiber-based and recyclable packaging, and this embodies our core brand values. Our customers will also be thrilled, and after successful test shipping, the DS Smith packaging is ready for series production.”
Boosting the unboxing experience
The bottom flap of the packaging contains die-cuts for children to assemble into plug-in figures, including rockets and rocking horses. The craft-friendly material can then be personalized with paint and stickers.
In addition, the compact corrugated cardboard packaging can be transformed into a shelf for a child’s bedroom or play area.
Overall, the packaging design is intended to create a learning process. The unboxing experience can be inspiring for children and adults as they are exposed to diverse possibilities of a simple concept in upcycling.
DS Smith is dedicated to helping its customers move toward a circular economy with its purpose to Redefine Packaging for a Changing World and companywide Now & Next sustainability strategy.