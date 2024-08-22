Elopak provides German food group with eco-friendly cartons for dairy beverages
22 Aug 2024 --- Elopak is equipping Hochwald Foods with its Pure-Pak gable top cartons for fresh dairy and mixed milk beverages. The transition is part of Hochwald’s commitment to sustainability, with the new packaging featuring 50% less plastic compared to the previous packaging.
The change affects the popular “Bärenmarke” brand, as well as the regional brands “Hochwald” and “Tuffi.” The first products in the new Pure-Pak cartons are already available in stores and filled at Hochwald’s Hungen site using four newly installed Elopak filling machines.
“Consumers perceive packaging with less plastic as more environmentally friendly. The new beverage carton helps consumers avoid plastic. At the same time, the reduced CO2 footprint supports our customers in achieving their climate protection and plastic reduction targets,” says Michael Oppenheimer, market unit manager at Elopak Germany.
The Bärenmarke brand, known for its fresh milk, cocoa and iced coffee varieties, now benefits from the Pure-Pak carton. The carton reduces plastic and incorporates 10% more renewable raw materials, helping Hochwald to lower CO2 emissions.
Additionally, consumers will find the cartons easier to dispose of due to an easy fold line and the Pure-TwistFlip 34i tethered closure, which enhances user convenience for opening, resealing and pouring.
The new filling machines at Hochwald’s facility are flexible and allow for quick format and design changes.
“With its many years of experience in the systems business, Elopak is the ideal partner for the relaunch of our fresh product range in carton packaging,” says Daniel Birker, plant manager of the Hochwald Hungen site.
“The cooperation is highly professional and we appreciate the pronounced customer orientation of the project team. We were looking for a system solution that was not only robust and reliable, but also impressive with flexibility and intuitive operation. The new packaging also significantly reduces our plastic consumption and helps us to reduce CO2 emissions.”