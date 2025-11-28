DS Smith provides DLS with fiber-based buffers for industrial logistics
Key takeaways
- DS Smith and DLS have developed corrugated cardboard buffers to protect industrial machine parts, replacing previous EPS-based packaging.
- The fiber-based solution is said to improve transport protection and reduce storage needs by around 60%.
- The companies say that the new design supports supply chain optimization and aligns with sustainability goals.
DS Smith has partnered with Dynamic Logistic Systems (DLS), an intralogistic subsystems provider, to develop cardboard buffers for the protection of industrial machine parts.
The fully recyclable fiber-based materials serve as an alternative to the company’s previous use of buffers comprised of expanded polystyrene foam (EPS).
The packaging solution consists of a side panel that features a double wall of corrugated cardboard. The DS Smith design team created sturdy side caps and end-based protective buffers to develop protective barriers on each side of the packaging shape and structure.
The corrugated cardboard buffers are designed to protect DLS’ industrial products against shocks and vibrations during transportation to customers at local and international destinations.
Remko Berkhout, marketing and communications manager for Benelux at DS Smith, says: “We used our expertise in sustainable and fiber-based packaging design to support DLS in moving towards a more circular future. Our packaging design is helping to optimize their supply chain to benefit the company’s customers in a variety of sectors.”
“Vital machine parts such as dispensers for conveyor systems can now be stored and transported with increased efficiency, and we are providing an alternative to previous plastic-based options. We are committed to helping our customers meet their sustainability objectives with bespoke packaging solutions.”
Space-saving design
The packaging solution is said to reduce storage and transportation space by up to 60% compared to previous DLS packaging solutions.
The DS Smith packaging design has also strengthened warehouse storage capacity for semi-finished machine part products and new orders during peak periods. The packaging can be stacked to improve efficiency.
William Lieftink, managing director at DLS, says: “The space-saving benefits are extremely impressive. We now need far less storage for our packaging materials, and this reduces our need to move pallets and products around.”
“This also lowers the risk of damage to products during the value chain, and the fiber-based materials are aligned with our sustainability objectives. We are keen to optimize our supply chain processes wherever possible and provide a best-in-class service to customers.”