Amcor equips Decathlon with recycled PP stick applicators for skin care
Key takeaways
- Amcor supplies Decathlon with skin care stick applicators made of 87% recycled PP from its CleanStream portfolio.
- The applicators support Decathlon’s anti-chafing and sunscreen sticks.
- The monomaterial design is recycle-ready and delivers a 17% lower CO2 impact per use compared with virgin resin, according to Amcor.
Amcor has supplied sports brand Decathlon with a skin care stick applicator featuring recycled plastic from Amcor’s CleanStream portfolio. The applicator is for Decathlon’s anti-chafing and sunscreen sticks.
The 25 mL refill sticks contain 87% recycled polypropylene (PP), and each application offers a 17% lower CO2 impact compared to virgin resin, according to Amcor. The monomaterial applicators are designed to be recycle-ready in areas with suitable infrastructure.
Marine Sueur, sales director at Amcor, France, says: “The ability to include recycled PP through our proprietary CleanStream technology means we can offer brands like Decathlon the perfect combination of convenience, performance, and environmental responsibility.”
Amcor highlights that its CleanStream can mechanically recycle household PP waste into recycled plastic. Using automated identification, sorting, and decontamination processes, the recycled material is suitable for contact-sensitive applications, according to Amcor.
Laurent Dujardin, product and pack engineer for Health and Sports Accessories at Decathlon, says: “Our customers want a quality product that they can easily use on the move, so the stick format is ideal. We challenged ourselves to also provide a more sustainable option that would still deliver high performance.”
For the anti-chaffing stick, Decathlon required an easy-to-apply solution that is compact and portable. For the sunscreen stick, Amcor delivered a product with a wide applicator for full coverage, while also being compact and portable.
