DS Smith upgrades UK’s largest recycled paper mill in multi-million deal
29 Feb 2024 --- DS Smith is investing £48 million (US$52 million) in a new fiber preparation line at its Kemsley paper mill. The multi-year investment will deliver improved efficiency and reduced costs and forms part of the fiber packaging giant’s organic investment program.
Kemsley is the largest mill for recycled papers in the UK and the second largest in Europe. It produces 830,000 metric tons of paper annually from 100% recycled fiber.
The new line will supply recycled fiber to PM3, a “highly” versatile paper machine capable of producing white top test liner, plasterboard liner and other corrugated case material grades.
Commissioning of the new stock preparation plant is due early in 2026.
Maximized material use
Niels Flierman, head of Paper & Recycling at DS Smith, says: “Kemsley paper mill is an important part of our business and of the UK’s recycling capacity, recycling up to one million tons of paper and card every year. The installation of the new fiber preparation line will ensure that we can continue to make high-performing papers more efficiently while delivering on our medium and long-term sustainability goals.”
The initiative will also install a state-of-the-art drum pulping and screening system that separates contaminants such as plastic, barriers and coatings from fiber.
The upgrades support DS Smith’s refreshed “Now & Next” sustainability strategy by offering environmental benefits to Kemsley’s operations. The system maximizes the use of materials in the recycling process and reduces water usage and energy consumption.
“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure we continue to provide market-leading recycled packaging and specialty papers to our customers,” a spokesperson at DS Smith tells Packaging Insights.
Zero waste to landfills
The emissions reduction by more than 6,000 metric tons of CO2 annually reaffirms DS Smith’s goal of decreasing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 46% compared to 2019, by 2030.
Furthermore, production waste will be decreased by 39,000 metric tons annually, which will also help the business reach its 2030 target of optimizing every fiber for every supply chain and sending zero waste to landfills.
The new equipment will lower Kemsley mill’s freshwater use by more than 50,000 cubic meters yearly.
DS Smith aims to send zero waste to landfills by 2030, and, through the implementation of the stock preparation system, the business will maximize the materials that arrive at Kemsley by improving the fiber yield per ton and, therefore, reducing waste to landfill.
The announcement comes after DS Smith, in partnership with E.ON, revealed a combined heat and power plant at Kemsley. The plant started up in 2022 and has been designed to save 36,000 metric tons of CO2 annually.
By Natalie Schwertheim