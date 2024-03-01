Jimmy’s Iced Coffee incorporates “zero tree” crop waste to cut packaging footprint
01 Mar 2024 --- Jimmy’s Iced Coffee has announced the successful integration of “zero tree” packaging cartons into its entire e-commerce product line, marking a milestone in the brand’s sustainability journey.
Jimmy’s, the B-Corp certified Iced Coffee brand, previously initiated trials with packaging designed to minimize environmental footprint. By shifting from conventional wood fiber packaging to RAW Packaging boxes crafted from crop waste, Jimmy’s says it is embracing eco-friendly packaging practices.
“We are helping to change the mindset of where materials are sourced from, a critical step in conserving our planet’s vital ecosystems,” says Ben Nethersole, Jimmy’s head of operations.
“Furthermore, this environmentally conscious approach lowers carbon emissions, playing an integral role in combating climate change.”
RAW Packaging’s zero tree cartons are manufactured from waste, a sustainable alternative that leverages agricultural by-products otherwise destined for disposal. This approach helps in combating deforestation and reduces the carbon emissions associated with conventional packaging production methods.
“Incorporating zero tree packaging into our e-commerce range underscores our commitment to sustainability while appealing to a wider audience that values eco-friendly alternatives,” Nethersole highlights.
“We believe this initiative will resonate with environmentally conscious consumers and reinforce our dedication to making responsible choices throughout our business operations.”
By-product innovations
For Jimmy’s Iced Coffee, a brand already known for its use of recyclable aluminum cans, the shift to RAW Packaging represents a continuation of its efforts to reduce environmental footprint and plastic waste.
The utilization of agricultural by-products in packaging development has witnessed an upward trend in recent times. This year, Aimplas spearheaded the Fustarise Project, aiming to repurpose lignocellulosic waste from agriculture and forestry into sustainable bio-based packaging products like capsules and adhesives using solvent-free mechanochemical techniques.
Last summer, Dow inked a long-term supply deal in North America with New Energy Blue, focusing on producing bio-based ethylene from renewable agricultural residues. By utilizing corn residue ethylene for carbon-reducing bioplastic, Dow aims to cut carbon emissions and integrate it into recyclable applications spanning packaging.
Edited by Sichong Wang