Dubag Group acquires preformed cups specialists from Syntegon
02 Aug 2024 --- Private equity investor Dubag Group has acquired the liquid food filling business of Ampack and Osgood Industries from Syntegon Group.
Ampack, based in Koenigsbrunn (Germany), and Osgood, based in Oldsmar (US), are technology providers for the filling of liquid and viscous food products into preformed cups and bottles.
In the future, both companies will operate under the umbrella brand Ceratech Group to ensure continuous close international cooperation.
“Ampack and Osgood have an excellent reputation in the food industry and are known for delivering high-quality and a broad machine portfolio,” says Dr. Michael Schumann, founder and CEO of Dubag.
“Both companies have technological expertise, many years of R&D experience and a global customer base — promising preconditions for successful economic growth in an attractive market environment.”
The acquisition was made via the LEO III fund, which is exclusively advised and represented by Dubag. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.
Dubag is retaining the approximately 300 employees of Ampack and Osgood.
“We are not only fulfilling our responsibility towards our employees, but also enabling a smooth transition phase for our customers – as well as setting the course for successful collaboration in the future,” comments Leon van de Wiel, former managing director and vice president of Food Liquid at Syntegon and now chairman of Osgood and Ampack.
Packaging Insights previously caught up with Syntegon at the Anuga FoodTec event in Cologne, Germany, where Ampack showcased its bottle-filling machine branded Ampack FBL.