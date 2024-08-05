UK government confirms new DRS implementation date following delays
05 Aug 2024 --- The new Labour government has committed to delivering the UK’s deposit return scheme by October 2027. The scheme aims to collect over 85% of returnable drinks containers once it is in operation.
Robbie Staniforth, innovation and policy director at Ecosurety, tells Packaging Insights that once the detail of introducing a DRS is unpicked, it is likely that the government will comply with the published timescales of 2027.
“There is an awful lot to do, starting from a relatively zero base given the non-progress of the last few years,” he asserts.
“However, the recent statement certainly puts everyone involved in packaging and recycling on notice that they do not intend to push deadlines back, which was the approach of the last few governments.”
Answering a question posited by the Liberal Democrats, Mary Creagh, UK Minister for Nature, confirmed the new Labour Government expects to deliver on its DRS promise by 2027.
Creagh said: “This government is committed to creating a roadmap to a zero-waste economy — a future where we keep our resources in use for longer, waste is reduced, we accelerate the path to net zero, we see investment in critical infrastructure and green jobs, our economy prospers and nature thrives.”
“We are reviewing the suite of packaging reforms and are going to work with our devolved government counterparts, industry and other stakeholders to determine the next steps for the deposit return scheme. I would be happy to update the House in due course.”
The UK’s go-live date for DRS was confirmed for October 2027 earlier this year, after the initial tentative date — October 2025 — had incited industry debate.
Designing a strong and consistent DRS
Staniforth criticizes that the current proposed DRS system is only intended to “nudge up” the recycling of beverage containers rather than “turbocharge” a shift to a circular economy.
“Packaging reduction measures and designing a DRS system that incentivises refill and reuse should be the government’s focus for beverage containers in the next few months.”
Meanwhile, the Labour Government’s reaffirmation for the DRS deadline was welcomed by The Food and Drink Federation (FDF).
Jim Bligh, director of Corporate Affairs and Packaging at the FDF, tells Packaging Insights that the government’s DRS commitment means that drink containers can be recycled and used again more efficiently and easily, which is good news for the environment, companies and consumers.
He stresses it is critical that the UK’s governments now work together to ensure the scheme is easy to use and understand, operating under the same rules and with the same labels across the four nations.
“A consistent, UK-wide approach is the best way to ensure value for money and to drive up the UK’s disappointing recycling rates.”
By Natalie Schwertheim