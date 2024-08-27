Duravant grows food processing and packaging capacities in T-TEK Material Handling acquisition
27 Aug 2024 --- Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired T-TEK Material Handling, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging machinery and systems solutions headquartered in Montgomery, US.
The strategic acquisition supports Duravant’s goals of expanding within the packaged F&B sector.
T-TEK designs, builds and services end-of-line equipment including palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors and custom automated lines for blue chip producers.
Specializing in extensive technical knowledge of palletizing applications, T-TEK delivers turnkey systems as well as equipment rebuilds and upgrades for any existing machinery brand.
“T-TEK has an impressive history of fostering strong customer relationships through a differentiated service delivery model. Their technical sales and consultation process is key to their longstanding partnerships with brand owners, facility operators, engineering firms and integrators,” says Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO at Duravant.
High-volume F&B specialist
Specializing in solutions developed for high-speed production environments, the company holds experience in high-volume beverage production, including customized solutions that tackle small, non-standard packages that are fragile and difficult to palletize.
T-TEK analyzes customers’ production goals and tailors a line plan that blends current assets and processes with new technologies. Its portfolio is deemed “highly complementary” to Duravant’s across its nVenia, Mespack and Wulftec packaging brands.
“T-TEK’s technology and equipment offering aligns perfectly with palletizing solutions offered by nVenia,” said David Malinas, chief operating officer at Duravant.
“We now have a complete, comprehensive solution set for all palletizing applications. And with adjacent load containment solutions offered through Wulftec’s premier stretch wrapping and strapping technologies, customers have a trusted source for all their end-of-line packaging needs.”