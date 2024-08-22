Eastman provides serveware company with molecular-recycled utensils for cruises
22 Aug 2024 --- Norwegian Cruise Line has teamed up with sustainable serveware provider Drinique to release a line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50% certified recycled materials. The new solution applies Eastman Tritan Renew, a durable plastic produced with Eastman’s molecular recycling technology, which sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills.
While eliminating the need for plastic cling wrap, the new serveware provides a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their in-room breakfast experience without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates.
The reusable serveware is being introduced aboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva first and will be rolled out across Norwegian Cruise Line’s entire 19-ship fleet before the end of 2024.
“We are excited to help companies like Norwegian Cruise Line drive change to meet their environmental goals,” says Andrew Elliott, president of Drinique.
“The durability of Tritan Renew helps our partners innovate while providing guests with an effortless dining experience and reducing single-use plastic waste.”
Earlier in March, Eastman was selected by the US Department of Energy to receive up to US$375 million in funding for its second molecular recycling facility in the US, located in Longview, Texas.
Cutting single-use plastic onboard
The latest cruise ship initiative comes under the umbrella of Norwegian Cruise Line’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain.
“As part of our commitment to reducing single-use plastic onboard, we continuously search for opportunities to implement environmentally friendly practices, while keeping our mission of delivering more experiences so our guests can vacation better with us top of mind,” comments Mark Kansley, senior vice president of Hotel Operations at Norwegian Cruise Line.
“We’re excited to continue to work with Drinique to introduce these reusable solutions across our fleet.”
In other foodservice sector developments, food packaging manufacturer Sabert has unveiled a multifunctional and fully recyclable packaging solution for sushi. The rPET-based product, Tray2Go, features a robust and durable double-wall tray design coupled with an innovative, secure-fitting click-lock lid.