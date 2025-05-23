Beyond The Headlines: Elopak and Stora Enso’s fresh liquid paperboard, Prince Group’s Capri-Sun production
This week in industry news, Elopak introduced a new paperboard for fresh liquids designed with its partner Stora Enso. Meanwhile, Princes Group opened four lines at its UK facility to enhance and expand production capabilities for Capri-Sun and ProAmpac joined forces with the University of Illinois-Chicago, US, to innovate packaging with emerging talents.
In brief: Partnerships
Elopak launched a new paperboard for fresh liquids in chilled distribution chains. The solution was designed in collaboration with Stora Enso. The new paperboard offers all the functionality and quality protection of Elopak’s standard white board but with a reduction in carbon emissions. The board is finished with a specialized process, which is said to reduce the plastic coating. The white paperboard uses bleached fibers in only the top layer of the carton, delivering a clean white finish while also using less PE than standard paperboard. Norwegian organic dairy Rørosmeieriet was the first company to trial cartons made with the paperboard for its line of organic milk.
ProAmpac partnered with the University of Illinois-Chicago, US, to advance innovation and enhance talent development within the company. The University of Illinois-Chicago brings real-world learning opportunities to ProAmpac through this partnership. By integrating fresh perspectives and expertise from students into its operations, ProAmpac seeks to drive innovation and advancing packaging solutions.
UK brand design agency Derek&Eric reinvented kids’ food company Little Dish’s packaging. The design is formed around a new family of fantastical animals. This strategic shift from a product-centric to a character-centric identity aims to create story-driven moments of joy and recognition.
In brief: Expansions and commencements
Princes Group opened four new lines at the Bradford production facility in the UK. Production at the facility includes Capri-Sun product lines and innovative offerings like Monster Alarm Zero. This expansion supports Capri-Sun’s flavor innovation and commitment to sustainable practices. The Bradford site is Princes Group’s largest soft drinks production site in the country. Princes Group aims to achieve a 50% reduction in GHG by 2032.
Axium Packaging expanded and now offers over 23 facilities across North America, serving nearby customers. Axium Packaging’s customers include domestic and international companies across consumer categories, including personal and home cleaning supplies, food, pharmaceutical, health care, and nutrition products commonly found on store shelves and in homes and businesses across the globe. Axium Packaging leverages manufacturing technologies, including extrusion blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, injection blow molding, injection molding, extruded tubes, and decoration and finishing, as well as its own design studios and tool shops to deliver solutions tailored to customers’ evolving needs.
Platinum Press, a provider of printed packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and health and beauty sectors, commenced runs utilizing a digital printing system whose inks are free of volatile organic compounds, PFAS, and other carcinogens. The Durst Tau RSCi Digital Press employs FDA-compliant inks for indirect food and drug contact. The inks are also said to eschew other potentially hazardous chemicals, including Bisphenol A, trimethyl-benzoyl diphenyl-phosphine oxide, mineral oils, and certain heavy metals. The Durst Tau RSCi Digital Press’ offline finishing units allow small-run specialty projects to be produced.
In brief: Launches
James Cropper Paper & Packaging unveiled Rydal Eco White at PCD Milan, Italy. The new fiber-based material is comprised of recycled fiber and features a “crisp, clean, and brighter shade of white” compared to other recycled whites in the Rydal range. Rydal Eco is an uncoated carton board that leverages FibreBlend Upcycled Technology. Rydal Eco White is acid- and elemental chlorine-free and is claimed to be fully recyclable while maintaining “high brightness and whiteness.” The material is said to be suitable for demanding conversion processes, such as embossing/debossing, foil blocking, varnishing, and laser die-cutting.
Taghleef Industries launched Shape360 TDSW, a floatable white polyolefin TD shrink sleeve label film. This film is said to deliver optimal opacity by maintaining the low-density properties essential for recyclability, mirroring its counterpart, Shape360 TDS. According to Taghleef Industries, Shape360 TDSW enables the application of opaque white labels to clear PET bottles, improving print quality with its glossy finish while still supporting the reuse of PET bottle material in bottle-to-bottle recycling. The film is designed for high ink adhesion, preventing ink bleeding during recycling and ensuring optimal recyclate purity. When used on PE containers, the labels and containers are part of a polyolefin compatible recycling stream.