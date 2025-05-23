Mondi provides durable and lightweight paper bags for firestarters
Mondi is equipping Zarelo with recyclable paper-based packaging for firestarters used in fireplaces and barbecues. The new packaging is made from Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5, and is said to protect the firestarters from moisture during storage and transport.
Zarelo is a European producer of wood fiber firelighters. It offers firelighters for grills and stoves made from wood and wax.
Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5 is produced entirely in-house, using FSC- and PEFC-certified paper.
“Firestarters require packaging that keeps them dry and intact while ensuring ease of handling and storage. This solution combines strong barrier properties with excellent printability, offering both product protection and a premium retail presence — all while supporting circularity,” says Francesco Fardella, business solution manager for Functional Paper & Films at Mondi.
Christoph Raithel, plant manager at Zarelo, says: “Switching from cardboard to flexible paper-based packaging was a key step in improving efficiency for our filling process. Our collaboration with Mondi enabled us to scale production and expand our presence beyond Germany into international retail markets, including the UK, Italy, and Poland.”
Automated filling
Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5 is part of its re/cycle portfolio and is recyclable in existing European paper recycling streams.
The packaging is said to provide puncture resistance and durability, protecting the products throughout transport and handling. Meanwhile, its “high-quality” printability offers brand visibility of Zarelo’s logo at the point of sale, strengthening its presence in retail chains.
Zarelo switched from manual to automated filling processes, which was facilitated by Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5. This improves the firelighter company’s production efficiency and optimizing resources.
Zarelo explains that the coated paper runs smoothly on its vertical filling line that is converting, filling, and securely sealing the paper bag without the need for additional materials such as glue.
Zarelo’s firestarter range includes coiled wood fibers and newly introduced compact cubes packed in three sizes: 32 pieces, 1 kg, and 2 kg.