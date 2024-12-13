Emirates Biotech to build “world’s largest” PLA plant in bioplastic boost
Emirates Biotech has selected Sulzer as the technology provider for its upcoming polylactic acid (PLA) production plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Once completed, Emirates Biotech says the plant will be the largest PLA production facility in the world.
The facility will be constructed in two phases, each with an annual capacity of 80,000 metric tons, resulting in a total production capacity of 160,000 metric tons annually. The project aims to support regional and global efforts to combat plastic pollution and climate change.
The volume of bioplastic material produced by the facility will reportedly be sufficient to replace approximately 3.2 billion plastic bottles and reduce CO2 emissions by over 300,000 tons annually.
Marc Verbruggen, CEO of Emirates Biotech, spoke at the European Bioplastics conference 2024 this week in Berlin, Germany.
“The UAE has the most established foodservice system in the world — leading to massive waste but also presents a massive opportunity for the bioplastics industry,” Verbruggen says at the conference that Packaging Insights attended.
UAE’s renewables focus
PLA offers a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. It is widely used in applications such as packaging and disposable utensils, helping to reduce reliance on single-use plastics worldwide.
Verbruggen says that the West thinks the UAE does not care about renewable energy and bioplastics but says that this is not true.
“The UAE has a large converter network, and PLA is already integrated in various products,” he explains.
“The UAE is furthermore dependent on tourism and has an image to maintain.”
Emirates Biotech will leverage Sulzer’s licensed PLA technology to manage all production steps from a single location, including lactide production, purification and polymerization. The facility will also use a plant-based feedstock to produce high-quality PLA bioplastics at scale, helping to position the Middle East as a key player in the bioplastics industry.
With over two centuries of industry experience, Sulzer’s licensed PLA technology is already in use at most PLA facilities worldwide, according to Emirates Biotech. The new development strengthens Sulzer’s commitment to supporting global industry in adopting circular manufacturing and building a more prosperous and sustainable society.
Setting new benchmarks
Construction is set to commence in 2025, and the plant is expected to be operational by early 2028. The facility will use lactic acid as its feedstock to produce PLA, offering a low carbon footprint and biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics, further contributing to the circular economy.
“Our partnership with Sulzer marks a key milestone in our journey to establish a world-class PLA production facility. Sulzer’s expertise and innovative solutions will be crucial in achieving our vision of leading the biopolymer industry while contributing to a more sustainable future,” says Verbruggen.
Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum, a key shareholder of Emirates Biotech, comments: “This project highlights our commitment to sustainability and economic diversification. By leveraging innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, we aim to establish the UAE as a global leader in producing eco-friendly materials.”
Dorus Everwijn, president at GBI, a key shareholder of Emirates Biotech, adds: “Sulzer’s advanced technologies and extensive experience in the PLA industry will support the development of a state-of-the-art PLA production facility, setting new benchmarks.”
Tim Schulten, division president at Chemtech, says: “By bringing our advanced PLA production technology to the UAE, we are supporting the region’s transition to more sustainable materials and contributing to a greener future.”
As the global demand for PLA rises, driven by environmental concerns and the shift toward sustainable materials, Emirates Biotech says the facility will position the Middle East as a key player in the industry, supporting regional and global efforts to combat plastic pollution.