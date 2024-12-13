Billerud aims to drive climate action in the packaging industry
Billerud has received approval for its new science-based targets. The pulp and paper manufacturer aims to support customers in meeting their sustainability goals while advancing the transition to a low-carbon economy.
The targets include a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, based on 2022 levels, signaling a significant step in driving climate action within the packaging industry.
Ulrika Wedberg, executive vice president of sustainability and public affairs at Billerud, tells Packaging Insights: “Billerud has set clear roadmaps with investments on how to reach the targets by 2030. The lion part of the improvements will come from North America and the focus will be on energy efficiency, improvement of the bark handling process and to start to use old rail tiles for energy.”
“In Europe, there is a fiber and overall efficiency program ongoing and that will also result in reduced CO2 emissions. In addition, our mill in Gruvön in Sweden will be Billerud’s first mill to become fossil-free in the coming years.”
Collaborative action
Wedberg says that while the company has made progress in its European operations, the largest reductions moving forward will come from its North American operations. To achieve these goals, the company has developed comprehensive plans, including setting up a dedicated organization and making the necessary investments.
“Recommitting to science-based targets is not just about setting goals. It’s about taking real, decisive action to combat climate change and move toward a low-carbon society,” says Wedberg.
She notes that 2024 has been the warmest year on record and there is the urgency for companies to stay committed to reducing their carbon footprints.
“Billerud’s science-based targets also include a reduction in our Scope 3 emissions. Our focus will be on emissions from purchased goods and services from our suppliers and emissions from the further processing of our products by our customers.”
“That requires that we work closely with our suppliers and customers, supporting them in their work to reduce emissions. Only through them will we be able to reduce our emissions. In other words, we need to work together to be able to contribute to a low-carbon society,” Wedberg concludes.