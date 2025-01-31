Energizer introduces plastic-free recyclable packaging for battery range
Energizer has unveiled a fully recyclable, plastic-free packaging solution for its Energizer battery portfolio. The paper-based packaging, set to launch in the US in March, aims to enhance consumer convenience and retail efficiency while addressing the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions.
The redesigned packaging is said to feature a user-friendly design that simplifies the purchasing, opening, and storage experience. The company says that consumers can easily peel open the pack, which now includes easy-to-store boxes.
For retailers, the design incorporates elements to assist streamline store operations and improve merchandising capabilities, including a slim profile to expand shelf capacity, shelf-ready display trays that reduce restocking time, and an enhanced visual appeal, according to Energizer.
“With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey,” says Lori Shambro, executive vice president and CMO at Energizer.
“We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer.”
Nationwide rollout
The rollout will begin in the US at Walmart stores and online, with additional North American retailers expected to follow later this year.
Energizer’s investment in research guided the development of the new packaging. Once the transition is complete, over 90% of Energizer’s North American portfolio will feature plastic-free packaging.
“We are excited to bring this innovative packaging from Energizer to our customers and store operators and enhance the battery shopping experience,” says Tyler Lehr, senior vice president, general merchandising manager, Chilled Beverage and Convenience at Walmart.
“Its plastic-free packaging initiative is aligned with our mission as we continue on our path to becoming a regenerative company. Working closely with suppliers like Energizer on this project helps provide customers more convenient and visually appealing ways to purchase batteries.”